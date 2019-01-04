REVOLUTION Medicines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8, 2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLUTION Medicines, Inc., a biotechnology company that translates frontier oncology targets to outsmart cancer, today announced that it will make a presentation at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will provide a review of the company's scientific and business accomplishments in 2018 and a look forward to 2019 and beyond. Topics to be covered include initiation of the clinical development program for the company's SHP2 inhibitor, RMC-4630, its global partnership with Sanofi on SHP2, and its expanded oncology innovation engine and product pipeline following the acquisition of Warp Drive Bio. The presentation will be made at 12 pm PST on January 8, 2019. An archive of the slide materials will be available on the company's website after the presentation.

The Role of SHP2 in Cancer

SHP2 (PTPN11), a cellular enzyme in the protein tyrosine phosphatase family, plays an important role in multiple forms of cancer and in anticancer immunity. Recently REVOLUTION Medicines reported discoveries about the regulation by SHP2 of a cell growth signaling pathway, known as the RAS-MAP kinase pathway, that frequently is hyperactive in human cancers. The research showed that some mutated forms of proteins in the RAS-MAP kinase pathway depend on SHP2 for their oncogenic activity, and that small molecule inhibitors of SHP2 designed by the company may reduce their tumorigenic effects.

About RMC-4630

RMC-4630 is a potent, selective and orally administered small molecule inhibitor of SHP2. RMC-4630 acts by stabilizing the SHP2 protein in an inactive conformation that is unable to transmit cell growth signals. RMC-4630 as a single agent was found to attenuate signal transuction through the RAS-MAP kinase cascade, reduce tumor growth and cause tumor cell death in preclinical xenograft studies of human tumors carrying select mutations in the RAS-MAP kinase pathway

About REVOLUTION Medicines

The mission of REVOLUTION Medicines is to discover and develop new drugs directed toward frontier oncology targets for cancer patients. Frontier targets include proteins that drive the growth and survival of cancer but carry atypical structural or regulatory features requiring unconventional drug discovery strategies. The company brings together deep talent in cancer biology and small molecule drug discovery supported by advanced chemical synthesis, computational and assay technologies to master these targets. Seasoned translational and development scientists help to fulfill the company's commitment to precision oncology.

Headquartered in Redwood City, Calif. at the intersection of Silicon Valley and the birthplace of biotechnology, REVOLUTION Medicines is a private company financed by top-tier investors.

REVOLUTION Medicines: Translating frontier oncology targets to outsmart cancer™

RAS nucleotide cycling underlies the SHP2 phosphatase dependence of mutant BRAF-, NF1- and RAS-driven cancers: Nature Cell Biology

Dose Escalation of RMC-4630 Monotherapy in Relapsed/Refractory Solid Tumors: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03634982

