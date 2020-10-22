Revolution Micro Adds Three New Members to its Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Micro, an Atlanta-based cultivation lighting manufacturer, has added three new members to its Board of Directors — Stuart A. Wilcox, Taylor Rooke and Dr. Joseph Allegra.

With demand for large-scale cannabis cultivation growing rapidly, Revolution Micro has expanded steadily since 2017. Adding strategic advisors with cannabis, medical and financial expertise will be instrumental in the company's continued growth.

Stuart A. Wilcox has more than 25 years of global supply chain and operations experience and has served on numerous cannabis and biotech boards. Wilcox previously served as Chief Operating Officer of the cannabis company Curaleaf, Chief Operating Officer at Hostess Brands Inc., Senior Vice President-Operations for Chiquita - Fresh Express Inc., and Senior Vice President of Operations for The Original Cakerie Ltd. and ConAgra.

Wilcox received an undergraduate degree in Engineering from the University of Toledo (Ohio) and a graduate degree from Central Michigan University.

Taylor Rooke serves as Executive Vice President at Rooke Fiduciary Management, a private trust company, managing family trusts and investing in private, closely held companies. Prior to joining Rooke Fiduciary Management, Rooke worked at Larsen MacColl Partners, a lower-middle market private equity firm, and as an analyst for Murphy Capital Management.

Taylor holds a B.S. from Fairfield University and an M.B.A. from West Virginia University.

Dr. Joseph C. Allegra is a physician with a more than 35-year career in health care. He is founder and CEO of Lincoln Lee Investments LLC and private equity investment company focused on health care. Allegra previously served as CEO of Radiation Care, within the publicly traded Phymatric, and founded NMCR, a private company oriented to educating cancer doctors about new therapeutics.

Allegra received his undergraduate degree from Temple University and his MD from Penn State University/Hershey. Following his residency in internal medicine at the Hershey Medical Center, he performed his fellowing in cancer medicine at the NIH/NCI from 1976-1978 and remained at the National Cancer Institute between 1978-1980 as a senior investigator publishing multiple peer reviewed articles on breast cancer and the use of steroid hormone receptors in the care of breast cancer patients.

About Revolution Micro

Revolution Micro is proud to bring new levels of innovation, quality and precision to controlled environment agriculture. All Revolution products are completely designed and engineered in-house. No copies, clones or licensed designs. Everything is manufactured at our ISO-certified, automotive and aerospace qualified factory in Thailand. All parts are sourced and traceable to ISO standards. With over 250,000 electronic products delivered, we are proud of our perfect record of zero customer returns in 2014, zero in 2015, and a total of six pieces in 2016, 10 pieces 2017 and 11 pieces in 2018 for a return rate for all causes of less than 0.01%.

Previously, this level of engineering had been the exclusive reserve of navigation, avionic and life-safety systems. Now indoor growers and stakeholders can predict, produce and protect huge financial returns from their indoor growing facilities, building a solid foundation for consistent delivery of high-value crops and ongoing expansion. Revolution control systems are currently operating in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Australia.

Revolution Micro was founded by Greg Richter, who has more than 30 years of electronic design and systems engineering experience. A graduate of Georgia Tech, Richter has lived off-grid with his own hydro-electric power, built and flown his own Cozyjet single-turbine jet airplane, and revolutionized both aircraft instrumentation and automated agriculture. His designs can be found in retail stores, recording studios, radio stations, aircraft and ships with a select few still orbiting overhead.

