Revolutionary DC Electrical Generator Introduced by the Franklin-Thomas Company

DELTONA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin-Thomas Company, a leading manufacturer of electrical generators and power systems for 16 years, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary new DC Electrical Generator. Developed by the company's CEO, Joe Shepard, the generator represents a major breakthrough in the field of electrical power generation.

New Generator Design New Stator Design

The new patent applied for generator uses the strongest neodymium magnets available. The generator consists of basically two parts. The stator or stationary part holds the windings or coils that are excited by magnets. The magnets are held by the rotor or spinning component. As the magnets spin past the windings, an electrical current is generated in the coils. This electrical current is the power the generator makes. Initially, this current is alternating up and down or what is referred to as AC.

Most generators have one to three sets of windings that create single phase or three phase electrical AC power. Most homes use single phase. Industries generally use high power three phase. Though useful, this single phase and/or three phase is inherently inefficient.

Shepard created an 18 phase generator and then rectified those phases into DC – direct current. He took that generator to Advanced Energy, a U.S. Dept. Of Energy designated independent testing site. Advanced Energy determined Shepard's initial design was 92.3% efficient. That high efficiency was the basis for The Franklin-Thomas Company to begin selling generators.

Another key to Shepard's generators from the beginning is the incredibly important zero cogging . Cogging occurs because the magnets are attracted to the steel in the slots of the stator. Cogging robs generators of efficiency. Cogging is similar the feeling of detents in stereo volume control. Shepard figured out how to eliminate cogging. This made it so generators could be easily spun with as little as finger tips.

THE LATEST ADVANCE

With the latest advance, one thing Shepard has done is develop a revolutionary stator design that allows more wire windings to be drawn tightly in the stator slots. More wire in each slot means more power and greater efficiency. Secondly, this makes it possible for the diameter of the rotor to be increased, placing the spinning magnets closer to the coils of windings. Magnetic effect is inversely proportional to the square of the distance. Even a small change between the magnets and the coils have a major effect on the power – closer is better. Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd0BMa2RA70

The new DC generators also have multiple 1,000 volt, 50 ampere rectifiers that can be wired for high voltage, low amperage to low voltage, high amperage. This gives the customer a wide range of choices.

This new design is incorporated into the entire line of FTC Generators from the base 5 kW all the way up to the 250 kW powerhouse system.

In addition to its high efficiency, the Franklin-Thomas generator is also incredibly reliable. The generator's unique design has no belts, gears, brushes, or other wear components. With ceramic bearings, it is projected and guaranteed to spin continually for 20 years. The generator is also built to withstand harsh weather conditions and extreme temperatures, making it ideal for use in a wide range of applications.

The Franklin-Thomas Company is currently accepting orders for the new generator, and is confident it will quickly become the preferred choice of customers in a wide range of industries. The company is working on even larger scale versions of the generator for use in industrial and commercial settings, and plans to expand its product line in the near future.

The Franklin-Thomas Company is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services. The company's team of experts is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry and continuing to develop innovative products that will help to power the world in a sustainable and efficient manner.

For more information about the Franklin-Thomas DC Electrical Generator, or to place an order, please visit the company's website or contact Joe Shepard directly.

Contacts:

The Franklin-Thomas Company https://www.ftcinnovations.com -- 1 (386) 747-3999

Joe Shepard, CEO, The Franklin-Thomas Company 1 (386) 747-3999, [email protected]

Lynette Barry, Virien Inc. (813) 335-4422, [email protected], 2050 Palmetto Street, Clearwater, FL 33765

SOURCE Franklin-Thomas Company