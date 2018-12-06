Revolutionary FADES Auto-Darkening Eyewear Set to Debut at CES 2019

MARLBORO, N.J., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AshChromics, a new consumer venture from research veteran Ashwin-Ushas Corporation, announced today that they will debut their new auto-darkening electrochromic FADES eyewear line at CES 2019 in January.

The FADES eyewear feature the ability to darken automatically based on incoming light, as well as the unique feature of intermediate states of darkness. This ability makes sure the light level at the user's eye the same regardless of ambient light at all times for maximum comfort. The company is very sure of their patented dual polymer technology and how it will fare against competitors in the segment, and seems eager to let consumers and potential investors get their hands on them at CES.

The FADES line of electrochromic eyewear will initially offer both sports sunglasses and visor inserts, with plans to branch out into other styles such as ski goggles later in 2019. All FADES eyewear will contain AshChromics's dual polymer electrochromic technology, which boasts some of the fastest switching times and highest contrast levels in the electrochromics segment, nearly double the contrast of photochromics and LCD-based electrochromics. The initial target for the eyewear will be the fitness and sports enthusiast markets, with campaigns directed at more niche segments like cyclists, motorcyclists, runners, and later, construction and industrial workers, as well as many other enthusiasts whose activities require moving between light and dark areas.

"FADES eyewear will be different because it switches faster, turns darker, and works longer than any other auto-darkening eyewear on the market. We wanted to make eyewear that'll not only see you through your triathlon but your drive home as well," explains Owner and CEO Prasanna Chandrasekhar. "Once you put them on, you can feel the difference."

AshChromics is a new start-up incorporated in 2018 by Ashwin-Ushas Corporation, a leader in defense and aerospace research. With clients ranging from NASA, DARPA, US Army to other Department of Defense agencies, the company is certain their engineering and scientific experience will deliver an amazing product for consumers. "I'm extremely excited by the fact that we are finally getting to use our technical know-how in the consumer sphere, and I'm confident that our expertise will show itself in the final product," says Senior Scientist and Project Leader Brian Zay.

The FADES line of auto-darkening eyewear will be debuting at the AshChromics booth at CES 2019 with a demo of the technology, as well as several pairs available for consumers, buyers, and investors to try on. AshChromics intends to offer the the initial FADES eyewear line of sports sunglasses and visors for purchase in Spring 2019, with more styles to come later. The FADES eyewear line will run $150 for both the sunglasses and visor insert. More information is available at www.ashchromics.com.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12743690

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE AshChromics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.ashchromics.com

