Revolutionary Freelance Platform Cements Its Position As the Most Popular Solution in the Industry

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based company wanted to enter the freelance industry; now, they provide the most popular, highest-rated platform in the industry. Develux, a full-cycle custom software development team, implemented unique features through the CRM – order creation, a freelancer section, 2-way materials exchange, and more.

In 2014, Develux was hired on by a client who wanted to create a revolutionary freelancing platform – one that could pair customers with independent contractors. To make this vision a reality, Develux needed to create a custom CRM solution that was easy to use and could handle complex workflows.

Throughout CRM development, Develux delivered several features, including:

CRM Modules for Customers and Freelancers

Dashboards and Metrics Calculation Model

Billing System

Internal Chat System

Notifications

The CRM had unique features that enabled customers to place orders for custom tasks and for freelancers to bid on projects. Within the CRM, customers had the following functionalities:

Create orders

Review freelancers' bids, ratings, and specialties

Exchange files with the freelancer

Similarly, in the CRM, freelancers could:

Apply to become a freelancer and demonstrate skill level

Select orders based on their relevant skills

Create bids for specific jobs

Access a performance work management system

Exchange files with the customer

The results of the CRM development project were very successful. The Develux team delivered easy-to-use modules for freelancers and administrators; they could effectively handle complex, user-generated workflows while simultaneously simplifying processes via intuitive UX/UI. And now, 7 years later, the client is the most popular, highest-rated freelancer platform.

About Develux

Develux offers full-cycle custom software development services with a personal approach. The team recognizes that successful development starts by listening to the clients; only then can you build a solid foundation for cooperation. The Develux team is ready to take on any project; together, its members use 21 development frameworks and speak 30 programming languages. They are the premier choice for custom CRM development and CRM consulting , no matter the industry: from e-commerce and fintech to healthcare and logistics, Develux has done it all.

Learn more about Develux's CRM development services at https://develux.com/custom-crm-development .

