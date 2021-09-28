Revolutionary Freelance Platform Cements Its Position As the Most Popular Solution in the Industry

Sep 28, 2021, 13:15 ET
MIDDLETOWN, Del., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based company wanted to enter the freelance industry; now, they provide the most popular, highest-rated platform in the industry. Develux, a full-cycle custom software development team, implemented unique features through the CRM – order creation, a freelancer section, 2-way materials exchange, and more.
In 2014, Develux was hired on by a client who wanted to create a revolutionary freelancing platform – one that could pair customers with independent contractors. To make this vision a reality, Develux needed to create a custom CRM solution that was easy to use and could handle complex workflows.
Throughout CRM development, Develux delivered several features, including:
- CRM Modules for Customers and Freelancers
- Dashboards and Metrics Calculation Model
- Billing System
- Internal Chat System
- Notifications
The CRM had unique features that enabled customers to place orders for custom tasks and for freelancers to bid on projects. Within the CRM, customers had the following functionalities:
- Create orders
- Review freelancers' bids, ratings, and specialties
- Exchange files with the freelancer
Similarly, in the CRM, freelancers could:
- Apply to become a freelancer and demonstrate skill level
- Select orders based on their relevant skills
- Create bids for specific jobs
- Access a performance work management system
- Exchange files with the customer
The results of the CRM development project were very successful. The Develux team delivered easy-to-use modules for freelancers and administrators; they could effectively handle complex, user-generated workflows while simultaneously simplifying processes via intuitive UX/UI. And now, 7 years later, the client is the most popular, highest-rated freelancer platform.
