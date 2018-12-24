Revolutionary GAINSWave® Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction Offered by Ajeless Health and Medical Spa in Michigan

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajeless Health and Medical Spa is making waves in the medical world of sexual wellness by joining the GAINSWave® movement to offer GAINSWave treatment ! This breakthrough noninvasive medical therapy uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms.

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, GAINSWave can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

The GAINSWave network consists of over 200 medical professionals across the nation who specialize in providing patients with natural solutions for ED. Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "So many men are relying on pills for temporary fixes for ED, and due to medical conditions, some men can't rely on pills at all. GAINSWave is a safe and optimal solution that doesn't require pills or surgery, and the results last much longer!" says Aylmer Evangelista, MD.

Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Ajeless Health and Medical Spa is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 118 Maincentre, Northville, MI 48167, USA.

Ajeless is a state of health and mind. Ajeless Health and Medical Spa is a center to optimize health and maintain your best self. Dr. Aylmer and Jennifer Evangelista and their highly trained staff focus on advanced, result- oriented treatments for your face and body. These treatments utilize the most recent breakthrough technologies that will rejuvenate your body and improve your daily life.

At Ajeless, professionalism and quality will define your experience.

