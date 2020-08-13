Revolutionary K12 Behavior Management Company, Insights to Behavior, Becomes one of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies, According to Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Insights to Behavior is No. 312 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Insights to Behavior an Inc. 500 company.

"We're proud to be recognized among Inc.'s respected list of fastest-growing private companies," says Insights to Behavior CEO, Kenton Levings. "We've placed significant focus over the past several years on growing our business, supporting our customers, and building the most robust behavior management system on the market today."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Insights to Behavior

Insights to Behavior is an innovative behavior management company offering an exciting, new technology-based solution for developing behavior interventions and a library of professional development courses for K12 School Districts. Our web-based system takes you from observations to a behavior plan in an hour, reducing special education referrals, legal liabilities, improving staff development, and addressing safety and discipline, while simultaneously saving districts significant amounts of money, time, and staff allocations.

To learn more about how to create legally-defensible behavior plans in under an hour, visit insightstobehavior.com.

As points of distinction to the Inc. 5000 nomination, Insights to Behavior is:

The only Behavior Management and Social-Emotional Learning Support product to earn a spot on Inc. 5000.

The 2nd fastest-growing privately held company in its home state of Oklahoma .

. The 5th fastest-growing privately-held education company on the Inc. 5000.

CONTACT: Jeffery R Powers | [email protected] | 888-542-4265 x707

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016, U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. Minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000. Minimum for 2019 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

