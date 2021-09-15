Revolutionary Metaverse play-to-earn project driven by blockchain technology

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanilla Network is a part of the existing team behind Sin City , and has partnered with Vulcan Forged to help develop the game, using state of the art virtual reality technology. In addition to this, the platform will be built on Matic Network, a Vanilla Network partner, allowing high speed & low cost transactions. Existing assets from Vanilla Network, such as the head-to-head social betting game will be ported over to Sin City.

This arena is highly touted to be the next big 'thing' in the cryptoverse. Leveraging Vanilla Networks 2,000 + strong community and influencers who are avid gamblers and gamers, it's the perfect recipe for success.

What is the Sin City Metaverse

Powered by Blockchain technology, the Metaverse will allow users to create, experience and monetize virtual reality content and applications within self-contained economies that not only mimic real-world interactions, but also have real-world applications.

The name says it all, the Sin City Metaverse will be an underworld 3D open-world game with a storyline similar to GTA or the Mafia console games where users and / or different projects can build their own empires and also introduce their own games.

Cities with a key undertone of vice like activities will be the heartbeat of this play to earn game. Metaverse explorers will be able to build and commit various crimes to become the ultimate KingPin. The virtual world will also inhibit a social environment for friends to congregate and play and compete in their favourite games.

Sin City works around the native token, $SIN. This is the in-game currency used on the play-to-earn model based on various underworld activities. This is played within the vast metaverse of 15,000 plots of land consisting of some of the most exuberant cities in the world, ranging from the bright lights of Las Vegas to the carnival city, Rio de Janeiro. If you're lucky enough to rent or purchase a lucrative plot of land, with each city possessing their own underlying properties, you can build your empire to create further revenue generating assets. All of this is available on the Sin City Marketplace, where various non-fungible assets can be bought and sold, including exclusive avatars.

Sin City originally begins as an undeveloped digital real estate with 15,000 parcels of land. As Sin City development kicks-off following the blueprint of the virtual city, the built Urban environment begins to spring up. Anyone can purchase and own one or more parcel(s) of land in the city and develop them using SDK kits provided in the development arena.

Gaming Ecosystem

The Sin City native game is a 3D action thriller game, which albeit fictional, is set and modeled after some of the most controversial crime cities across the world. The play-to-earn game will be laced with violence and gore bidding to become the ultimate Kingpin whilst building your empire. This will be built with realistic imagery along with voice & text chat features with intent to pull players into an augmented reality space. The game will be developed by the legendary Vulcan Verse development team with support from other game development partners. Ultimate aim of gamers will be to conquer & control Sin City and be designated as the ultimate Kingpin, until the next conquerors emerge.

Omni-Metaverse Protocol & Grants

For the first time since metaverse projects first ventured into the blockchain, Sin City will be the first metaverse with a unique protocol that empowers other projects to build vetted and highly appealing gaming projects right on top of it. Vanilla Network has already taken a bold step to launch its suites of casino games in Las Vegas and development has begun ahead of the launch of Sin City.

Interestingly, other industry peers will be given the opportunity to join Vanilla Network in Las Las Vegas as long as their project meets the predetermined standard which may include fulfilling technical and legal compliance requirements. Sin City is also launching a grant program that will support eligible gaming projects who intend to build their applications right inside Sin City. This is an ambitious move which we hope will accelerate the growth and faster adoption of the Omni-metaverse.

