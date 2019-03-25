"Revolutionary" Modernization Takes Celebrity Summit To New Heights

MIAMI, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Summit is ready to turn heads after completing a dramatic transformation. The ship's revitalization is the next chapter of THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION, Celebrity Cruises' extensive modernization effort, with more than $500-million in upgrades across the fleet.

The all-new Celebrity Summit's revolutionary enhancements include:

Completely redesigned staterooms and suites

The addition of The Retreat for suite guests, with exclusive new sundeck and redesigned lounge

Stunningly reimagined restaurants, bars and lounges

Fully redesigned spa and casino

"Celebrity Summit is one of the most popular ships in the Celebrity Cruises fleet and we're excited to share the revolutionized design with the world," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. "Celebrity Summit is better than she's ever been – with modernized spaces and exciting new experiences, and she's the first of our ships to feature our partnerships with American Ballet Theatre and Chef Daniel Boulud."

"Nearly every space on Celebrity Summit has been modernized, with attention paid to the smallest detail," said Brian Abel, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Celebrity Cruises. "We couldn't be more proud of the work that our teams have done for Summit's ship's 'Revolution' and the months of hard work leading up to this moment."

Celebrity Summit's bow-to-stern transformation began on February 17, 2019, in Freeport, Grand Bahama. It spent a total of 31 days in the skilled hands of thousands of engineers, architects, artisans, designers, contractors and members of the Celebrity team who collaborated to ensure flawless execution of the ship's dramatic modernization.

When updating staterooms and suites, every detail was thought through, with guest comfort at the forefront. Celebrity collaborated with renowned international hospitality firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) to transform the staterooms, while turning to famed designer Kelly Hoppen, MBE, to refresh the gorgeous suites and bring The Retreat to Celebrity Summit.

Enhancements made to the staterooms and suites include:

All-new stateroom design in partnership with HBA and refreshed suite design by Kelly Hoppen

Celebrity's eXhale bedding featuring luxurious Cashmere mattresses

Completely redesigned stateroom bathrooms, with state-of-the-art finishes and fixtures

An all-new exclusive open-air hideaway – known as The Retreat Sundeck – for suite guests designed by Hoppen, featuring a new hot tub, cabanas, loungers, artwork, and more

The Retreat Lounge – formerly Michael's Club – an exclusive 24/7 lounge for suite guests designed by Hoppen, offering complimentary beverages, gourmet bites and concierge service

A total of 30 new staterooms, including 13 new AquaClass Staterooms, seven new Ocean View Staterooms and 10 new Inside Staterooms

Celebrity seized this transformational opportunity and reimagined many of the restaurants and lounges found on Celebrity Summit. In collaboration with renowned New York hospitality design firm BG Studio International, a longtime partner of Celebrity, the brand revealed:

A transformed Oceanview Café, featuring a new open concept, increased seating options, and delicious, globally inspired culinary offerings

A revitalized Main Dining Room with more seating and updated fixtures, including the eye-catching ceiling design featuring interlocking metal rings and lighting

A reimagined Sunset Bar, featuring a variety of inviting seating options perfect for alfresco dining or cocktails with a view

A reimagined Rendezvous Lounge, perfect for hosting events and entertainment from day to night.

Guests will find luxurious enhancements across the ship including:

Xcelerate Wi-Fi throughout the ship, and the addition of RFID lock technology with digital key

Boutiques featuring some of the hottest designers in the world including Shinola, John Hardy , and TAG Heuer

, and TAG Heuer A new, wellness-focused spa design for Canyon Ranch at Sea, transforming the treatment rooms, salon, fitness center, and locker rooms

A new, semi-private consultation area in the fitness center for personal training and consultations

An enhanced Persian Garden thermal suite, where therapeutic spaces and experiences, such as Turkish bath, infrared sauna, and salt therapy

An enhanced Art Gallery and Photo Gallery, plus a sleek and sophisticated new design for The Casino both in partnership with HBA

and Photo Gallery, plus a sleek and sophisticated new design for The Casino both in partnership with HBA A redesigned Casino Bar, poised to be one of the most exciting places aboard to celebrate

State-of-the-art slot machines that make The Casino one of the most cutting-edge gaming experiences at sea

Celebrity Summit is just the second "Revolutionary" redesign for the brand, with Celebrity Equinox scheduled to enter dry-dock in May 2019 and six more ships to be modernized by 2023. To learn more about THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION, visit www.celebritycruises.com/revolution.

