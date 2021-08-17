Revolutionary New UVC Technology Destroys MRSA and COVID-19 in Just 6 Seconds

S. FALLSBURG, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeTOUCH® UVC says their breakthrough technology is going viral. AND bacterial.

Their exclusive UVC door and light switch hardware safely and automatically sterilize pathogens in just 6 seconds.

Boston University Study (https://www.ledinside.com/products/2020/9/crystalis_uvcled_uboston)

Polarity Medical LLC Light Switches, Switch Plate Covers, Railings, Shopping Cart Handles. SafeTOUCH UVC devices for Hospitals, Cruise Ships, Hotels, Corporate, Retail. New Technology reduces UVC LEDs by 75% and power by 87.5% and are patented Worldwide.

Multiple patents cover their door levers, pulls/pushes, railings, light switches, shopping cart handles, elevator and pin pad buttons for use in hospitals, hotels, cruise ships, retail and corporate offices. Deadly germs are killed immediately after each touch.

Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI's) claim over 1 million lives globally each year and about $200 billion is spent caring for those who fall prey to antibiotic-resistant germs. COVID-19 also remains an ongoing problem. These products safely kill MRSA, COVID-19 and other viruses and bacteria.

This is important because until now, hospitals and other venues had no real-time sterilization after each user touches a door lever, railing or switch. But with SafeTOUCH® it's immediately sterile again for the next user.

Dr. Tom Chi is the CEO of PM and tells us these products conform to all new and retrofit installations both US and European styles.

Our breakthrough technology makes these units super-effective, affordable and energy-efficient." According to Dr. Chi. "We've reduced the number of (expensive) UVC LEDs needed to completely sterilize in 6 seconds from 24 LEDs in a door lever to just 6 LEDs and we've cut peak amperage by 87.5%". This also allows us to use battery solutions with 100,000 sterilizing cycles/year.

The Boston University study also showed that LEDs used in SafeTOUCH® UVC products 7x as effective as low-cost UVC LEDs found in most sanitizing equipment.

The UVC light comes from within the device and safely works with no worries about skin or eye damage.

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Computers said, "I love your approach, it's so simple for human beings… your SafeTOUCH® products may just change the World." https://youtu.be/fqBVB59EJk0

SafeTOUCH SmartKill™ technology products install in about 10 minutes and can use batteries or the proprietary concealed power transfer system. Chi says it's a major breakthrough for combating pneumonia, MRSA, STAFF, COVID-19 and other touch transmissible diseases.

Polarity Medical is collaborating with major door and light switch hardware manufacturers in Europe and scheduled in the 1st quarter of 2022 for installations to combat HAI's in the Netherlands, Belgium and France. PM is now inviting investors for equity positions. It's an industry disrupting tech and is estimated to do over $1 billion in sales over the next 3 to 5 years.



For far too long it hasn't been safe to touch, even before COVID-19. Now we'll all be able to touch door levers, pulls, pushes, switches, railings, grocery carts, elevator buttons and more and every touch will be a SafeTOUCH®.

Polarity Medical LLC creates, markets and licenses medical devices.

Media and Investment Inquiries [email protected] or text 845.798.9995 for a quick response by phone/Zoom www.SafeTOUCHuvc.com

