Revolutionary New Writing School May Signal the Death of the Traditional MFA Writing Program

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area Writer and former Marin County Poet Laureate Albert Flynn DeSilver, Founder of Brilliant Writer, LLC, today announced the opening of his innovative new writing program. The Mindful Authors Accelerator goes beyond conventional MFA writing programs to offer practical tools for project completion, a supportive community, and lifetime access to the community and course materials.

Writer, Albert Flynn DeSilver Writing as a Path to Awakening, Albert's popular book and the inspiration for the Mindful Authors Accelerator program

"Many writers have told me how frustrated they were by academic classes or one-off writing seminars that inspired them but didn't help them finish that novel or memoir they've been burning to write," DeSilver said. "And most didn't have $40,000 or more to spend on an educational offering."

DeSilver, author of Writing as a Path to Awakening (Sounds True, 2017), spent his pandemic not only writing poems and working on his next novel, but also supporting other writers. "It started simply. I thought 'How can I help ease the stress related to the pandemic and to the political turmoil and negativity we were all experiencing?'" His answer was to offer free writing and mindfulness meditation classes on Zoom. By October, more than 800 people from all over the world were registered for the weekly classes.

"When the pandemic hit, there was nowhere to go but inward," he said. DeSilver started rethinking his whole approach to teaching. "I wanted to give writers a transformational experience rooted in conscious creative community that could take them from inspiration and initial idea to completion, audience, and publication." The Mindful Authors Accelerator was born.

DeSilver reached out to colleagues like bestselling authors Cheryl Strayed, Dani Shapiro, and Mary Karr to co-present inspiring collaborative events. The program includes a core curriculum, weekly coaching, classes, a critique seminar, a private platform and app, and post-pandemic live events. Participants pay a one-time fee for lifetime program access. He hired Audrey Kalman, a seasoned writer, editor, and president of the California Writers Club SF Peninsula Branch, as community lead.

This innovative approach to creative writing education signals a dramatic shift in how writing is taught. "I wanted to rethink the traditional MFA program and create something in-depth, comprehensive, and intellectually rigorous—but also customizable, self-directed, and affordable," DeSilver said.

"I'm amazed at the value added to my creative writing life by the Mindful Authors Accelerator Program," said one recent participant. "I have become more engaged and more productive—and now I think of myself as a writer."

Interested writers can fill out an application at www.albertflynndesilver.com/program.

CONTACT:

Albert Flynn DeSilver, founder Brilliant Writer, LLC

(707) 478-9511

[email protected]

www.albertflynndesilver.com/program

SOURCE Albert Flynn DeSilver, Founder of Brilliant Writer, LLC

Related Links

http://www.albertflynndesilver.com

