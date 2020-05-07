Revolutionary RNG product introduced on Peerplays blockchain

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA) in its ever-advancing effort to bring integrity and provable fairness today introduces the next generation random number generator, Peerplays RNG, allowing both players and operators to verify the randomness of spins, actions, and games.

Peerplays RNG was designed with the belief that trusting randomness in private code simply wasn't good enough for the expectations of today's generation. Utilizing the latest blockchain technology to ensure complete and provable randomness, achieved via a distributed ledger interface that generates and stores random numbers on the blockchain, PBSA is confident in the RNG's ability to transform the world of gaming on a global scale. PBSA is supporting the effort by working with leading testing lab GLI to verify the RNG for use in North America.

It goes beyond traditional RNGs by verifying all actions on the blockchain, meaning that players, operators, and regulators when needed, can validate the randomness of a transaction for real-time proof.

PBSA believes everyone should have access to this technology because no one should be denied provable fairness. For this reason, the RNG can be seamlessly integrated into virtually any online gaming product, including blockchain and non-blockchain based applications.

PBSA says: "At a time when the online gaming industry is facing something of a trust problem, Peerplays RNG can deliver verifiable randomness designed to show players and operators that games are fair.

"For too long, random number generation has been considered something of an afterthought by games suppliers. Peerplays RNG delivers a next generation RNG with added functionality that can bring incremental benefits to games suppliers, operators, and their customers.

"We have already received considerable interest in the product from game developers who believe like we do, that verifiable, trustworthy solutions in games are what this generation of gamers deserve. The first of these innovators will be announcing their partnership in the coming weeks."

Peerplays RNG uses Graphene-based blockchain technology to generate a random number from secret hashes. The technology guarantees provable randomness that can be verified in real time.

