Revolutionary Tenavolts Rechargeable Lithium Battery Powers a Sustainable Future

As sustainability becomes increasingly essential, innovations are revolutionizing every industry, from solar-powered homes to electric cars. However, the household battery industry has remained relatively unchanged. Americans still throw away over three billion batteries annually, and current rechargeable solutions, such as nickel-metal hydride, are notoriously unreliable and inefficient. Tenavolts addresses this gap in the renewable energy loop.

"As demand for household electronics skyrockets, there's a genuine need to support the demand sustainably and efficiently. Our objective with Tenavolts is to reduce battery waste to an absolute minimum while allowing households to power the devices they love," said Xiaochen Lin.

Driven to fuel a sustainable future, six chemical and electrical engineers set out in 2014 to create an eco-friendly rechargeable battery. Over the four-year development process, the team tested over ten types of lithium battery chemical solutions and over 30 electronic solutions to optimize the battery for the best performance, stability and safety.

Launching in 2019, Tenavolts' AA and AAA batteries feature a lithium-ion core for high energy density, and are encased in a light but solid steel shell. The batteries also contain a printed circuit board, which provides overcurrent, overvoltage and over-temperature protection, and an innovative three-in-one controller to prevent overcharging and short-circuit. The result is an unmatched power experience with a constant 1.5V, rapid charging in under two hours and a long lifespan of 1,000 recharge cycles — double that of Ni-MH. Tenavolts also adheres to rigorous quality control processes: Each battery undergoes thousands of extreme tests, including smash and drop tests, before releasing on the market.

Not limiting innovation to battery technology, Tenavolts pushes the boundaries of design. Inspired to impart its eco-friendly messaging, Tenavolts' sleek packaging features cobalt waves and a white stripe against black, reminiscent of the ocean under the night sky. An LED charging indicator, a unique feature embedded at the bottom of the battery, turns off once charging is complete.

Since launching, Tenavolts has obtained three international patents. Continually striving to innovate, Tenavolts has expanded its team for mass production in its spacious workshop and invests heavily into R&D to become the leader in the rechargeable battery market.

