Revolutionary Touchless Kiosks Announced by Kiosk Innovations

DENVER, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With stay-at-home orders ending and workplaces, venues, hotels, and restaurants opening back up customers and employees need to feel confident and safe.

Kiosk Innovations has studied the available Covid-19 kiosk safety options in the market and come to the conclusion most available have shortcomings. Voice, sanitizing wipes, AI conversations, speech recognition, mobile proxy and camera-based navigation to name some of them all have limitations in terms of effectiveness and usability.

With that in mind Kiosk Innovations engineers have developed two No-Touch solutions that allow touch-free navigation to mitigate the spread of any virus. Hand Gesture Navigation and Foot Controlled Navigation.

Our foot-controlled (Foot-Nav) and gesture-controlled (Gesture-Nav) can be mounted on any existing or new kiosks with a USB connection. These devices use simple UP, DOWN, FORWARD, BACKWARD, and ENTER/SELECT keys for navigations. They can both be integrated at the same time. The end-user has the ability to use either the foot pedal or the gesture module. The touch screen is still available for those who want to do it traditionally.

Rick Freeman, Senior Vice President of Sales said, "We have evaluated every possible user 'touchless' interface available as well as preventative mitigation and after consulting with our customers we came to the overwhelming consensus that for navigation alternatives the most intuitive are gesture and foot navigation. Users not only need trust the interface as 'clean' but the technology needs to be easily adopted."

More information on Kiosk Innovations Touchless Solutions may be found at https://kioskinnovations.com/touchless-solutions/

Video demonstration of Gesture-Nav -- https://youtu.be/dS68-bG2gSM

Video demonstration of Foot-Nav - https://youtu.be/PK4r1kHDaSs

Kiosk Innovations also provides a full range of Antibacterial Kiosk solutions depending on your preference.

Kiosk Innovations is the leader in self-service innovative technologies with a company emphasis on safety, education, and communication. Kiosk Innovations is a major provider of custom transactional terminals for markets such as Bill Payment, Hotel Check-in, Casino/Gaming, and Amusement.

Please give us a call to discuss your project.

Company Contact

Richard Freeman (844) 566-7684, [email protected]

460 E 76th Ave Unit 4C

Denver, CO 80229

Telephone: (303) 287-7004

Toll Free: (844) 566-7684

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Kiosk Innovations