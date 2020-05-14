Revpar Lobby Hospitality Introduces Their High-Touch Clean Guarantee

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At RevPAR Lobby Hospitality, we are committed to delivering memorable experiences to our guests and success to our managed properties. To do so, we must continue to deliver a product that generates instant peace-of-mind to our guests and investors.

This operating plan was generated with insight from the Eisenhower Medical Center. The full and extensive operating procedures incorporate local, county, and state health guidelines. We are happy to share the detailed program with industry colleagues. Simply reach out to us, and we will be more than happy to share our knowledge and assist in preparing all hotel operations for a successful and safe reopening.

REVPAR LOBBY HIGH-TOUCH CLEAN GUARANTEE

· 24-Hour Containment Period: rooms shall sit vacant for at least 24 hours between guest bookings. Additionally, the RevPAR Lobby High-Touch Clean PENDING seal will be posted to ensure no one enters the room during the 24-hour containment period.

· UV Light Inspection: our standard cleanliness & disinfection inspections will now include a UV light decontamination process.

· RevPAR Lobby High-Touch Cleaning Guarantee Seal: seal shall be placed on the exterior of the room door confirming our cleaning team was the last group to enter.

· Close to Clean & Social Distancing: high-risk areas will be blocked for additional and frequent cleaning with visible signage of inaccessible area. Guests will be reminded of social distancing requirements and guest amenities, such as the pool, will be under strict limited use to ensure proper distancing measures.

· Clean Key Guarantee: all room keys will be disinfected prior to assigning them to a guest. The disinfected key(s) shall be placed in the RevPAR Lobby Clean Key Guarantee sealed pouch.

· Guest-Accessible Disinfecting Stations: hand sanitizing stations have been placed in the lobby area, high traffic common areas, and alternative property entrances. Signage has been placed reminding guests to disinfect their hands before proceeding and informing them of what high-touch areas they may have already touched.

· In-Room Guest "High-Touch" Assistance Packet: we have added packets with disinfecting wipes in each room as part of your Welcome Amenity Packet. A note will remind and encourage guests to utilize the wipes to clean any area they have frequently touched during their stay.

· Remote Check-In & Check-Out: we have enhanced our Remote Guest Service program for guests who desire to have a contactless experience. Guest can check-in, attain their Clean Key, access their room, request service, and check-out remotely.

· High-Touch Personnel: our team will follow strict hygiene and cleanliness training and standard operating procedures. Additionally, as permitted by local, state, and federal law, temperature and symptoms screening have been implemented.

