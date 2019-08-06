RevUp Leads In Specialty Leasing With More Than 350 Retail Properties

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevUp, a platform geared towards property owners and managers looking to increase their revenue by maximizing non-traditional income generation opportunities, recently signed a contract with Rappaport Properties to increase the number of properties it represents to more than 350. With this variety of properties, the company – a division of Federal Realty – is the industry leader with a focus on generating ancillary revenue and optimizing underutilized spaces.

By streamlining access to this large number of properties, RevUp is an important resource for brands and marketers who are now able to connect with several locations to execute a multi-site strategy versus negotiating in each market and with individual owners. From special events and traveling exhibits to activations for movie promotions and new product launches, RevUp allows promotional agencies and pop-up retailers to identify multiple target destinations, negotiate with one point of contact and activate a robust campaign.

"We've long admired the results that Federal Realty has achieved in the realm of specialty leasing and ancillary revenue," said Henry Fonvielle, President of Rappaport. "Pairing this expertise with our robust portfolio of retail properties throughout the D.C. Metro area offers a win-win for us as a landlord and also for our partners."

RevUp's market advantage is not only the wide variety of properties on the platform, but also the efficient contract process it has developed to service its proprietary database. A multi-market campaign can be planned and negotiated via one contract instead of conducting a separate process for each site. Tenants can focus on their business and creating a successful activation instead of spending unnecessary time duplicating work for each location.

"For the last 11 years we've worked directly with brands and agencies to find the ideal spots for their campaigns," said Kelleher. "Now, we've got a larger inventory than ever to help partner with creative teams to find ideal locations for pop-ups, activations and non-traditional advertising."

ABOUT REVUP

Through its proprietary database and extensive experience, RevUp pairs retail properties with marketers and online retailers looking to reach a brick and mortar audience, as well as national brands looking to promote their products. By identifying partners looking to site pop-ups, seasonal promotions, national launches and temporary brand activations, RevUp creates regional and nationwide campaigns from a single point of contact for a variety of creative activations such as new product displays and sampling, holiday sponsorships, mobile kiosks and traveling promotions and entertainment that will energize the customer experience while enhancing bottom line.

Brands and marketers who want to get more information can visit www.revupgo.com, or contact Mike Kelleher directly at 617.733.3679 to take advantage of this one-stop shop for creating impactful campaigns and siting strategic pop-ups across multiple markets.

Media Inquiries:

Wendy Pierce

Goldstein Pierce PR

617.710.7733

wendy@goldsteinpierce.com

SOURCE RevUp

Related Links

http://www.revupgo.com

