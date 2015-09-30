ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether ReWalk Robotics ("ReWalk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ : RWLK ) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2016 the FDA disclosed that it had issued a letter to the Company on September 30, 2015 warning ReWalk of its continued failure to comply with the FDA's post-market surveillance requirement involving the Company's ReWalk personal device.

Following this news, ReWalk shares plunged over 13% on March 1, 2016.

If you acquired RWLK securities between February 12, 2016 and February 29, 2016

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

