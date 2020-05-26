Reward Offered for Information on Suspect Accused of Shooting at Dallas, TX Police Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible for opening fire on a Dallas, TX Police Officer on May 17, 2020.

Dallas Police
A Dallas police officer executed a traffic stop on a black Mercedes Benz SUV with a lighted Mercedes Benz emblem on the front grill in the 2700 block of Carpenter Avenue at approximately 10:45 p.m. A passenger in the Mercedes reached out the window with a gun and fired shots at the officer. The officer returned fire and the SUV fled the scene.

The police officer did not sustain injuries. The shooter remains at-large.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or the identity of the occupants inside the SUV is encouraged to contact Dallas Police Department Detective Brewster Billings (214) 283-4805, (214) 671-3083 or tips can be made anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-8477 for up to an additional $5000 reward.

The NPA's reward program terms and conditions can be reviewed here https://nationalpolice.org/rewards/.

The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

Contact:
Ed Hutchison
302-469-1765
[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association

