Reward Offered for Information on Suspect Who Hit Travis County, TX Deputy in Hit and Run

INDIANAPOLIS, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible for hitting a Travis County, TX deputy in Hit and Run on June 12, 2020 at 11:27 p.m. The deputy was struck in the 13400 block of FM 812 near the East Travis County Library.

National Police Association Police Sketch of Hit and Run Suspect

Deputies working a traffic accident had reduced traffic flow to one lane to make way for emergency medical response when an Infiniti i30, 2000 or 2001 model year approached the west side of the scene. The driver disregarded commands to stop and drove straight ahead striking a deputy. The deputy was thrown onto the hood of the car, then fell to the ground. He was treated and released from the hospital. The sheriff's office believes the driver acted intentionally.

The Infiniti may have damage to the hood or driver's side rear door. The driver is described as a possibly Hispanic male in his late 20 to early 30s. A female passenger was in the front seat.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

The NPA's reward program terms and conditions can be reviewed here https://nationalpolice.org/rewards/.

The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

