Reward Offered for Information on Suspect Who Shot at Austin Police Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible for firing shots at an Austin Police Department (APD) officer Friday July 17, 2020 just after 1:00 am. The shooting took place in southeast Austin in the 5300 block of Pleasant Valley Road north of East Stassney Lane.

The APD patrol officer was stopped in the area when multiple gunshots were fired toward him. Rounds struck the building just behind where he was parked. The officer took cover and once the gunfire had stopped he conducted a search of the area for the shooter.

The APD Aggravated Assault Unit is searching for the suspect as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. Crime Stoppers may offer an additional reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

