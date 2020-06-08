Reward Offered for Information on Suspects Who Shot at Buena Vista Police Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for opening fire on an off-duty Buena Vista, Michigan police officer about 5:55 a.m. on May 31.

The officer was traveling east bound on Lapeer in the area of 25th not in uniform in his personal vehicle when he observed he was being followed by a white Jeep Wrangler.

Jeep Wrangler

Approximately three or four men were observed inside the Jeep and multiple shots were fired at the officer.

The officer was not injured and returned fire. The vehicle subsequently fled the area.

The white Jeep Wrangler is believed to be a newer model.

Police are searching for the suspects as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Michigan State Police Det. Trooper Antonio Taylor at 989-297-8657 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5424.

The NPA's reward program terms and conditions can be reviewed here https://nationalpolice.org/rewards/.

The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

Media Contact:

Ed Hutchison

[email protected]

302-469-1765

SOURCE National Police Association