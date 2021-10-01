Rewards for Great Style? Ballard Announces Funday Sundays October Cardholder Bonus Days - Sweet!
Oct 01, 2021, 09:28 ET
ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This OCTOBER only, the home furnishings retailer announces its giving away double points on all 5 Sunday Fundays when you shop with their store credit card.
No tricks, just treats. . . It may be the month for ghouls, witches, and other scary stuff, but October 2021 is also a 5 weekend month! That means there are FIVE Sundays to experience Ballard Design's double points reward days for purchases below $599 - and find plenty of decorating treats.
Right now, design lovers can find hundreds of new items for fall and Christmas featured in Ballard's 16 retail design stores nationwide.
Scary good shopping
According to Dominic Milanese, Senior Director of Retail at Ballard Designs, Sunday Fundays in October could be the best time to shop for larger furniture like upholstery and to refresh your home décor in time for the holidays.
Milanese explained, "If you've been holding off on buying that new family room sectional, or updating your chandeliers or maybe outdoor lighting, or just want to load up on fresh seasonal décor, Sundays are really going to be fun days at Ballard all month long."
He added, "When you charge below $599 with your Ballard credit card on any Sunday in October, you'll earn double points on your next statement – and that turns into double Rewards Dollars towards the next purchase. We have a great detailed explanation of the rewards points system on our website"
Sweet deal
Ballard's retail store locations are in 12 states. For the sweet treats October double rewards points for purchases below $599, the Ballard store credit card application is online.
