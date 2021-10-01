Rewards for Great Style? Ballard Announces Funday Sundays October Cardholder Bonus Days - Sweet!

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This OCTOBER only, the home furnishings retailer announces its giving away double points on all 5 Sunday Fundays when you shop with their store credit card.

No tricks, just treats. . . It may be the month for ghouls, witches, and other scary stuff, but October 2021 is also a 5 weekend month! That means there are FIVE Sundays to experience Ballard Design's double points reward days for purchases below $599 - and find plenty of decorating treats.

Large, comfy sectional sofas create the perfect room to live and relax in. Sunday Fundays could be the perfect time to invest in your favorite new seating! This Ballard Designs Suzanne Kasler Mathes 3-Piece sectional is styled for the whole family to gather and enjoy the holidays together. Shopping for great October decor? It's easy to say BOO! But giving your guests the right welcoming message all fall is also easy with an arrangement of Ballard stone pumpkins that double as planters. And the pleasant neutral colors will make your October decor last well into late November. Stone pumpkins offer a unique and timeless harvest decor accent and Sunday Fundays could be the perfect time to pick some. :)

Right now, design lovers can find hundreds of new items for fall and Christmas featured in Ballard's 16 retail design stores nationwide.

Scary good shopping

According to Dominic Milanese, Senior Director of Retail at Ballard Designs, Sunday Fundays in October could be the best time to shop for larger furniture like upholstery and to refresh your home décor in time for the holidays.

Milanese explained, "If you've been holding off on buying that new family room sectional, or updating your chandeliers or maybe outdoor lighting, or just want to load up on fresh seasonal décor, Sundays are really going to be fun days at Ballard all month long."

He added, "When you charge below $599 with your Ballard credit card on any Sunday in October, you'll earn double points on your next statement – and that turns into double Rewards Dollars towards the next purchase. We have a great detailed explanation of the rewards points system on our website"

Sweet deal

Ballard's retail store locations are in 12 states. For the sweet treats October double rewards points for purchases below $599, the Ballard store credit card application is online.

Ballard Designs is an omnichannel retailer offering a unique curation of home furnishings and decor from all periods and provenance. We travel the world for inspiration, translating new trends in fashion, color and style into exclusive products shoppers won't find anywhere else. Ballard also offers hundreds of custom options, expert design advice and inspiration, empowering customers to unleash their inner decorator. Ballard Designs is one of the Qurate Retail Group portfolio brands, including QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnett Hill® and Grandin Road®.

SOURCE Ballard Designs