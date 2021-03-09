Rewards Network Launches Free Program Neighborhood Nosh to Provide Members with 5-10% back on Dining Purchases

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewards Network , a provider of financing, marketing, and loyalty services to the restaurant industry, today announced the launch of Neighborhood Nosh, a new platform which offers members the option to earn five or ten percent back for every $1 spent at thousands of restaurants across the US when they dine in, get takeout, or order delivery and pay with their linked card.

Formerly iDine, the new brand and improved user experience of Neighborhood Nosh aligns with Rewards Network's core mission to keep dining enthusiasts in the know about local hotspots that are deliciously rewarding on many levels. The website improves and streamlines the user experience and is available for use on desktop and mobile devices, allowing members to discover local hotspots near their home or when traveling across the country.

"The launch of Neighborhood Nosh signals our continued commitment to helping dining enthusiasts enjoy great food and earn a built-in incentive at thousands of restaurants and also drives customers to become loyal diners at restaurants in our network," said James Roedding, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Rewards Network. "Neighborhood Nosh is a great resource for people who love eating well and who value their hard-earned money."

How it Works

When members create a Neighborhood Nosh account, link their debit or credit card, and dine at one of the thousands of Neighborhood Nosh locations, they not only help support local businesses but also receive five or ten percent back for every dollar spent depending on their annual program spend.

After a member reaches $20 in accumulated restaurant rewards from Neighborhood Nosh, an American Express® Reward Card will be mailed the following month with all available rewards. Plus, for a limited time, new and existing members will earn 10% back on an American Express® Reward Card when they dine in, get takeout, or order delivery directly from participating restaurants and pay with a linked card. See here for details.

Neighborhood Nosh is an updated, streamlined, and revamped version of a previous Rewards Network platform, iDine. Previous iDine members' rewards will automatically be transferred to the Neighborhood Nosh Account and current reward standings will not be affected.

To learn more about Neighborhood Nosh, please see here .

About Rewards Network

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest white-labeled card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally.

Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

