Rewind Therapeutics Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Addition of Professors Robin Franklin and Catherine Lubetzki, Bringing Further Expertise in Myelin and Multiple Sclerosis Research

Rewind Therapeutics ("Rewind"), a private Belgian biotech company developing innovative first-in-class remyelinating therapies for myelin-related diseases, today announces the appointment of leading myelin and multiple sclerosis ("MS") experts, Professors Robin Franklin and Catherine Lubetzki, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Professor Robin Franklin is Director of the UK MS Society Cambridge Centre for Myelin Repair at the University of Cambridge. He is currently Professor of Stem Cell Medicine at the University's Clinical School, having previously been Professor of Neuroscience in the University's School of Biology. He has published over 260 peer-reviewed papers and is internationally recognised as a leader and pioneer in the field of remyelination biology. Prof. Franklin is the 2017 recipient of the Barancik Prize for Innovation in Multiple Sclerosis Research, awarded by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, which recognizes an exceptional scientist or a team of scientists whose work in MS research has demonstrated outstanding innovation and originality.

Professor Catherine Lubetzki is a Professor of Neurology at Sorbonne University, as well as head of the Department of Neurology and coordinator of the MS Centre in Salpêtrière Hospital, Paris. In addition, she leads a team of researchers at the Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle épinière [ICM (Brain & Spine Institute)] focusing on the pathophysiology of MS, notably the mechanisms of myelination and remyelination, and aimed at translating insights into clinical practice. Prof. Lubetzki has been involved in several committees and funding boards, including as a member of the executive committee of ECTRIMS (European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis), past-president of the scientific committee of ARSEP (Fondation d'Aide pour la Recherche sur la Sclerose en Plaques) and member of International Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Alliance Scientific Steering Committee. She is the elected chair for the next Gordon Research Conference on myelin. Prof. Lubetzki will serve as the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board.

Ian J. Reynolds, CEO of Rewind Therapeutics, said: "We are delighted to welcome Professors Franklin and Lubetzki to Rewind's SAB. Both are highly accomplished scientists and leaders in their respective areas. They join a distinguished and complementary group of clinician-scientists forming our SAB, which we hope will provide valuable insights to help guide the company to future success through the development of new remyelinating therapies for patients suffering from multiple sclerosis and other myelin-related diseases."

About Rewind Therapeutics

Rewind Therapeutics is developing first-in-class remyelinating therapies for myelin-related diseases and aims to bring them into fast-track clinical development.

Myelin-related diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, are those where the myelin sheath surrounding nerves is damaged leading to deficient nerve transmission that may affect multiple functions, including sensation, cognition and movement, among others. The causes of damage may be genetic, a result of infectious or autoimmune disease or from exposure to toxic agents or other forms of brain injury.

The Company was founded by KU Leuven's Centre for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3) and Axxam S.p.A. (Milano, Italy), a leading provider of integrated discovery services for the Life Sciences. Rewind Therapeutics works in close collaboration with both organisations and a world-class academic network to advance its discovery and development activities.

Rewind Therapeutics completed a €15.2 million Series A financing in January 2018, which was led by life science investors Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, M Ventures and the Flemish investment company PMV, together with CD3 and KU Leuven Gemma Frisius Fonds.

