Rexel USA Northeast Announces Shift to Zone Model for New England Branches

TAUNTON, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexel USA Northeast has announced a shift to a Zone Model structure for its New England Rexel and Gexpro branches to better serve its customers who cross several branch geographies, as well as to strengthen relationships and share best practices across its branches.

Gexpro logo Zone Leader Map

The Zone Manager role will provide leadership, motivation, direction, and training to the branch teams with a strong focus on driving local commercial business. They will work closely with existing outside sales teams to help drive growth with current accounts, as well as to add new customers and branches within their markets.

"Our goal is to be more local, more connected and more engaged with our customers, partners and employees," said Christopher Monoson, NorthEast Region President for Rexel USA. "Having examined different models in order to improve our service promise, we feel this new structure will help us help to provide stronger local customer support."

Each zone will be comprised of a specific geography that covers 2-5 branches, each with a Branch Manager, that will be led cohesively by a Zone Manager. The Outside Sales Team will align with the zone leaders while maintaining the ability to support customers across the full Northeast network.

Branch Managers will continue to be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch as well as direct management of the Inside Sales, Counter and Warehouse teams. They will report to and work closely with the Zone Manager to drive commercial growth, maintain strong customer relationships, oversee inventory stocking, profiling, merchandising, and drive overall customer service.

The Zone Managers across New England are Mike Kenney, Casey Lemmel, Rui Lopes, Clark McCain, Vic Noseworthy and Scott Quinn.

Rexel USA/Gexpro is an electrical supply distributor providing a wide range of electrical parts and components for electricians and contractors as well as large industrial organizations. Rexel partners with the best manufacturers of power distribution, lighting and controls, electrical wiring devices, conduit, tools, security equipment and automation controls. In addition to its online store, Rexel has a distribution network of over 400 warehouse storefront locations throughout the U.S. where you can find what you need for your specific electrical projects as well as product expertise from Rexel's staff. Our unique range of electrical supplies and decades-long, proven service track record have led professionals nationwide to choose Rexel as their go-to electrical supply partner. For more information, visit rexelusa.com.

Contact:

John Provencher

VP Sales, Rexel USA NorthEast

[email protected]

(508) 738-5234

SOURCE Rexel USA