Rexford Industrial Announces Change To Virtual Format For 2020 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that it will be holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") as a virtual only meeting, via live audio webcast, due to the public health threat and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, stockholders will not be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting.

In order to view and listen to the virtual Annual Meeting online, please visit: https://web.lumiagm.com/218892223. Participants may begin logging into the Annual Meeting at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 26, 2020.

In order to vote electronically or ask questions at the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, may log in using the 11-digit voter control number contained on their proxy card and password of rexford2020 to access the meeting. Stockholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker or other nominee as of the record date for the Annual Meeting and who wish to vote electronically or ask questions at the virtual Annual Meeting must contact their bank, broker or other nominee to obtain a Legal Proxy and register their Legal Proxy in advance with American Stock Transfer & Trust on or before 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 21, 2020. Requests for registration should be directed to [email protected] or to facsimile number 718-765-8730. Written requests for registration can be mailed to:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC

Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 21, 2020.

Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, all stockholders as of the close of business on March 31, 2020, the record date, may also authorize a proxy in advance of the meeting until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 25, 2020 at www.voteproxy.com or by using one of the other methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 13, 2020. Stockholders who have already authorized a proxy, and who do not wish to change their vote, do not need to vote again.

Further information regarding this change to the location and format of the Annual Meeting can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by Rexford Industrial with the SEC on May 14, 2020.

Although the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format this year, Rexford Industrial remains committed to stockholder engagement and currently intends to return to an in-person annual meeting for future stockholder meetings under normal circumstances.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 225 properties with approximately 27.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Stephen Swett

424 256 2153 ext. 401

[email protected]

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rexfordindustrial.com

