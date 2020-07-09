Rexford Industrial Appoints Laura Clark As Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced the appointment of Laura Clark as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2020. Ms. Clark will succeed Adeel Khan as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Khan will remain in his role to assist in the transition of his prior responsibilities to Ms. Clark.

"We are very pleased to welcome Laura Clark to the Rexford team. Laura brings exceptional financial and operational REIT experience that will help position the Company to capitalize upon the long-term growth opportunities before us," stated Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "We'd also like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Adeel Khan for his partnership and dedication over the prior eight years as well as his continued work through a successful CFO transition. As we look ahead, we believe Rexford is well positioned to continue executing on our entrepreneurial, value-driven mandate to create long term shareholder value by investing in industrial property located within high-barrier infill Southern California industrial markets."

Ms. Clark most recently served as Senior Vice President, Capital Markets at Regency Centers, a publicly traded retail real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 Index member. Ms. Clark has served in such role since 2017, after previously serving as Vice President, Financial Services at Regency Centers since 2012, where she was the regional finance leader overseeing all operational analysis, budgeting and reporting for the company's West region. Prior to that, she held roles in institutional sales and equity research at Green Street Advisors, served as Vice President, Capital Markets at Iron Tree Capital and as Vice President at Inland Capital Markets Group. Ms. Clark holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from DePaul University in Chicago and earned her Master of Business Administration degree from Ball State University.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 233 properties with approximately 28.0 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on or about the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Stephen Swett

424 256 2153 ext. 401

[email protected]

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rexfordindustrial.com

