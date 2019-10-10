Rexford Industrial Sets Date For Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A conference call will be held the next day on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's third quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available through visiting the Company's website at ir.rexfordindustrial.com . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-407-0789

International: 1-201-689-8562

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Pass code: 13695225

The playback can be accessed through November 30, 2019

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 207 properties with approximately 25.2 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com .

