Rexford Industrial To Attend REITworld 2019: NAREIT's Annual Conference; Updated Investor Presentation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will attend REITworld 2019: NAREIT's Annual Conference at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles, California on November 12-13, 2019. On the morning of November 11, 2019, the Company will post an updated investor presentation to the Company's investor relations website under the heading Company Information, at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 208 properties with approximately 25.3 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet. For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

