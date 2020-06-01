Rexford Industrial To Participate In Investor Meetings; Updates Investor Presentation

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors from June 2-4, 2020. On the morning of June 2, 2020, the Company will post an updated investor presentation to the Company's investor relations website under the heading, Company information, at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 226 properties with approximately 27.8 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Stephen Swett

424 256 2153 ext. 401

[email protected]

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rexfordindustrial.com

