Rextag Datalink Adds Parcel Database for Subscribers

HOUSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy's Rextag data services unit has expanded its Energy DataLink™ platform, giving premium subscribers added functionality at no cost. Now these users can view parcel ownership data for real estate virtually anywhere in the U.S. This enhancement of the online research application is enabled by partnership with ReportAll, an online spatial data company specializing in parcel shape files.

What this means

DataLink subscribers can view parcel data to improve their understanding of infrastructure assets and their relationship to land ownership. Energy DataLink users typically participate or invest upstream, midstream or downstream. This new enhancement makes Rextag the only energy data provider offering parcel data to subscribers at no additional cost.

Rextag, Energy DataLink and Hart Energy media

Hart Energy's Rextag unit provides accurate, up-to-date energy infrastructure intelligence for GIS-savvy professionals. The Rextag Energy Mapping Dataset delivers the most complete data on North American pipelines and related processing, storage and transshipment facilities, with asset ownership, production records, throughput capacities, physical locations, acquisition records and more. Producers, pipeline operators and investment banks use Rextag data for company valuations, deal benchmarking, acquisitions and business development.

The innovative Energy DataLink solution aggregates and organizes structural and non-structural information on wells, pipelines, refineries and terminals. Interconnecting data sources with multi-level data filters, DataLink delivers visual answers to data queries via a simple, online interface. Basic accounts are free and included with digital subscriptions to Hart Energy's Oil and Gas Investor or the HartEnergy.com web site. Premium subscriptions enable data downloads and printing functions.

Since 1983, Hart Energy's flagship Oil and Gas Investor (OGI) franchise has conveyed comprehensive coverage of the industry's financial landscape, both private and public, with executive interviews, in-depth journalism on resource development, and highlights from investor and industry conferences. Digital subscribers also get access to searchable OGI archives as well as exclusive videos and databases.

HartEnergy.com provides original reporting and relevant content to help professionals know what is happening, what it means and why it matters. Coverage spans crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, refined products and renewables.

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has delivered market-leading insights to energy investors and professionals. The Houston-based company produces Oil and Gas Investor and E&P; online news and data services; conferences and exhibitions (like DUG™ conferences); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and custom products. For information, visit hartenergy.com.

