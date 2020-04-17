Reyna Rizo's New Book Tú Y Yo Podemos Ganar Las Batallas, An Insightful Account Filled With Encouraging Insights For Women Of God

Her goal is to leave a mark on the hearts of princesses who have endured various tests throughout their lives. The Holy Spirit has given revelation and inspiration to his servant, Reyna Rizo, daughter of God, wife, and mother, hoping that the reading of this book will help them understand the wonderful identity that God has given to women and can develop as a wife, daughter, and mother to be the living example to her family, her church and her community."

Published by Page Publishing, Reyna Rizo's new book Tú y Yo Podemos Ganar las Batallas imparts to all women powerful messages of identity and staying resilient and faithful in God amid the tests of life.

Consumers who wish to find comfort, grace, and wisdom in times of great toil can purchase Tú y Yo Podemos Ganar las Batallas in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

