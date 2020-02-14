Reynolds and Reynolds Acquires GoMoto

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds and Reynolds, a leading provider of automotive dealership software, documents, and professional services, today announced the acquisition of GoMoto, a leader in kiosk technology for the service lane that provides streamlined, self-led customer check-in and check-out.

"When I speak with dealers, I consistently hear them note the importance of the Service department in their overall business, but also the need to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Service operations and improve the way consumers experience the Service department," said Robert Burnett, senior vice president for Business Development and Acquisitions at Reynolds. "GoMoto is a proven retailing tool that will enable dealerships to increase efficiencies and better serve customers the way the customer chooses to be served."

As automotive retailing continues its digital transformation, Reynolds already is a leader with technologies such as the docuPAD® system, Reynolds eWorkflow™, e-contracting, and Advanced Service. With the addition of GoMoto, Reynolds has expanded those capabilities with a well-established technology and product team.

GoMoto benefits:

Streamlines the Service check-in process – in as little as two minutes or less – and collects the necessary information with 95% accuracy.

Boosts higher throughput in Service.

Displays Service recommendations tailored to the customer's vehicle and helps improve the upsell rate at the dealership by as much as 20%.

Displays other upsell opportunities, including trade-in appraisals, which have increased vehicle trade-in appraisal rate by as much as 11%.

Provides a consumer-friendly reminder for recall alerts.

"The GoMoto platform and software tools already have a substantial footprint among automotive retailers," said GoMoto CEO, Todd Marcelle. "As consumers, we're used to self-service technology across a lot of different retail environments. Why wouldn't we expect the same from automotive retailers? Combining our business as part of Reynolds will provide immediate growth opportunities and is really exciting for all of us at GoMoto."

Today, GoMoto software fits seamlessly with major DMS providers. Burnett indicated that practice won't change with the acquisition.

Burnett concluded: "This acquisition is one more example of Reynolds' ongoing commitment to support automotive retailers in operating more efficiently and profitably, while, at the same time, improving the overall car-buying and servicing experience for a dealership's customers."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio.

(www.reyrey.com)

About GoMoto

GoMoto was started by seasoned automotive and technology entrepreneurs with a simple passion to develop and deploy the dealership experience of the future. GoMoto creates comprehensive dealer-focused solutions that drive sales and provide customers captivating interactive technology in-store. The GoMoto Virtual Service Advisor is an is indoor and outdoor Kiosk technology that streamlines service check-in and check-out and increases profitability by intelligently offering customers vehicle-specific product, service, and trade equity offers. (www.gomoto.com)

