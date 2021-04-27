Reynolds CEO Tommy Barras Names Long-time Reynolds Executive as Vice President of Customer Relations and Chief Customer Ambassador

DAYTON, Ohio, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds and Reynolds CEO Tommy Barras today named long-time Reynolds executive Dave Bates to the new role of vice president, Customer Relations and Chief Customer Ambassador.

"While we have always been a customer-focused organization, this new role formalizes that commitment by providing a direct conduit between Reynolds and our customers," Barras said.

Barras went on to explain the move will establish a more reliable, consistent way to better understand the challenges that Reynolds customers face coming out of the pandemic, and the products and services that will best help them meet those challenges, while also delivering improved operations and profitability for them.

"We want to be in lock-step with our customers, face to face, to better understand the business challenges they are facing and how Reynolds can help solve those challenges," Barras said.

Bates has held roles helping dealerships throughout his 38-year career at Reynolds and has decades of direct contact and personal interaction with customers. He was named vice president for Customer Support in 2007.

"Dave's knowledge of our business and the customer relationships he's developed over the years put him in a trusted position to listen to customers and to help us strengthen our partnerships across the board," Barras said.

Bates added: "This is a great opportunity to help bring the voice of the customer directly and forcefully to the forefront of the organization. It's also a chance to work even more collaboratively with customers to help ensure our mutual success and to find ways that make it easier and more efficient to do business with Reynolds. I'm eager to get started."

"We are committed to operating smartly and, if necessary, differently in our business in adapting to the changing world around us," Barras concluded. "That's how we grow. This initiative is one more step to further strengthen our presence in automotive retail and in front of customers."

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Celina, Ohio, and Tampa, Florida, as well as operations in Canada, in the U.K., and Europe.

(www.reyrey.com)

