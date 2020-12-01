Reynolds Kitchens Announces A Sweet Gig: Get Paid To Bake Cookies This Holiday

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Kitchens®, maker of Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Paper with SmartGrid®, is calling on cookie enthusiasts this holiday season for the ultimate gig: get paid to bake (and eat!) cookies. This opportunity will pay one baker $5,000 to be the Reynolds Kitchens® Cookie Connoisseur, who will be tapped to create five unique recipes, one of which will be featured on the brand's 21 day Cookie Countdown to 2021. It's a sweet job in a tough year!

Apply now to be our Cookie Connoisseur!

Do you have a proven ability to multitask in the kitchen by baking AND eating cookies at the same time? Do you work well with sugar? Are you known for sharing delicious, and sometimes shocking, cookie creations with your family and friends? If so, you just might have what it takes.

From now through December 8, interested applicants need to submit an original cookie recipe that uses an unexpected or wacky ingredient to [email protected] Each submission must include:

Age and city, state, and zip code (Must be 18+ and live in the U.S.)

Photo of the cookie

The cookie recipe with bulleted list of ingredients

Explanation of why you deserve the job in 250 words or less

Cookie Connoisseur candidates will be evaluated based on the creativity, originality, and uniqueness of the recipe. The candidate's winning recipe will be included in Reynolds Kitchens® virtual Cookie Countdown to 2021 on Facebook and on ReynoldsKitchens.com, where the brand is sharing the most unforgettable recipes and inviting fans to join along to close out the year on a sugar high. Once onboarded, the Cookie Connoisseur will be charged with creating four more cookie recipes that show their expertise as a cookie expert. For applicants that are not hired, there's something sweet for you, too: Reynolds Kitchens® will be sending complimentary cookie kits to 100 people at random.

"The holidays may be filled with some uncertainty this year, but baking cookies always brings joy," said Lisa Smith, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Reynolds Brands. "We're looking for a fun-loving baker to help us end this challenging year on a sweet note with a creative cookie countdown."

For more information about being Reynolds Kitchen's Cookie Connoisseur, please visit ReynoldsKitchens.com/CookieCountdown. Be sure to follow the Cookie Countdown for baking inspiration all month long online.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. Our namesake Reynolds® products include the iconic Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil, Reynolds Kitchens® parchment paper, plastic wrap, oven bags, and slow cooker liners. For more information, visit ReynoldsKitchens.com

SOURCE Reynolds Kitchens

Related Links

https://www.reynoldskitchens.com

