Rezolut Has Entered Into a Partnership With Shin Imaging, LLC, Shin MRI, Inc., and St. Jude Medical Center, of Providence St. Joseph Health

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezolut, a high-growth medical imaging business and portfolio company of Sunny River Management ("SRM"), has entered into a partnership with Shin Imaging, LLC, Shin MRI, Inc. (collectively "Shin Imaging"), and St. Jude Medical Center ("SJMC"), of Providence St. Joseph Health. Shin Imaging is a multi-modality medical imaging provider serving the Greater Los Angeles Metropolitan area.

Together, Rezolut, Shin Imaging, and SJMC will provide best-in-class imaging services to patients via three existing Shin Imaging fixed site locations and development of new centers.

Shin Imaging provides a full range of diagnostic imaging services to meet the needs of all patients and referring physicians and utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide the best imaging possible. In addition to providing the latest diagnostic imaging technology, Shin Imaging has always focused on the compassionate personal side of diagnostic care as much as the technical side. Shin Imaging has conducted over 100,000 MRI scans since inception.

"The partnership with Shin Imaging and SJMC expands Rezolut's existing presence in the Los Angeles area and strengthens our already deep bench of talent," states Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut. "We are excited to work with the Shin Imaging team, and we look forward to providing greater value to existing patients while attracting new ones."

"We are excited to be partnering with a firm that prioritizes the quality of patient care in the same way we do at Shin Imaging," said Cindy Shin, CEO of Shin Imaging. "We believe this partnership will allow us to enhance our existing patient experience while allowing us to reach more patients across California."

This partnership continues Rezolut's strategy of building a nationwide medical imaging company that is committed to innovative and high-quality service to its patients.

About Rezolut Medical Imaging, LLC

Rezolut is a high-growth medical imaging business, committed to building an innovative, national multi-modal platform by delivering high-quality service to our patients. To learn more about Rezolut, visit www.rezolut.com.

About Sunny River Management, LLC

SRM is a private investment firm focused on building great mid-sized businesses in a few select, highly desirable industries. SRM builds its platform businesses through partnering with small businesses and investing in growth within those businesses as part of a larger platform. SRM's current platforms include: Industrial Inspection & Analysis, Fire Safety & Protection, and Rezolut Medical Imaging. To learn more about SRM, visit www.sunnyrivermanagement.com.

