Rezzil Expands To North America - Training Soccer Players For A Next Level Game

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezzil, powered Mi Hiepa, a market leader in VR (Virtual Reality) Training and Cognitive Development Tools to help develop outstanding soccer players, recently opened their flagship US corporate office in New York. Business operations at the US branch include raising brand awareness and promoting broader adoption of their VR Training and Cognitive Development Tools in soccer clubs across the nation.

"The addition of a US-Based office represents a significant expansion for our company," said Adam Dickinson, Developer Director at Rezzil. "We're excited by the chance to work with soccer clubs and players to help them improve their skills and reflexes. Our cutting-edge soccer training programs revolutionize how players prepare for the game."

According to a recent poll conducted by Gallup, 7% of adults aged 18-34 reported soccer was their favorite sport, tying the game in third-place with basketball. While this figure may seem small, it represents a significant percentage increase from a few years ago.

Christian Barsanti, Operations Manager for Rezzil in the US. "The game of soccer represents an enormous opportunity for growth, both literally and figuratively."

Rezzil VR Training and Cognitive Development Program, powered by Mi Hiepa, runs a series of compact, measurable drills. Rezzil players interact with a virtual ball using natural soccer movement patterns. With thousands of "natural movement" data points, the VR training helps create a 'snapshot' of player's wellness, cognitive capabilities, and skill levels. Players get tested individually for a maximum of twenty minutes. An entire squad can get tested in a day. There are no 'learning curves' to the drill. Further, the conditioning practices intelligently adapt to the capabilities of each player to maximize the session.

Multiple environments can get used to simulate extreme game pressure simulation scenarios. VR Training is a safer, more controlled way to train for game situations off the field. Further, it empowers players to train year round and track their results as they train.

When the session ends, Rezzil outputs a single, easy to understand score metric. These metrics are helpful for comparing players performance over time, as well as creating a development plan for the individual player.

Every team or member who participates in the Rezzil VR Training and Cognitive Development Program gets access to performance dashboards and data insights to evaluate the progress of their team as a whole, or by the member. It is a helpful tool and investment in the future of the player and team.

"We feel we are the right place at the right time," Barsanti continued. "We are enthusiastic about helping soccer clubs offer value-added training for players of all ages. We know our products help players achieve their best on the field."

To find out more about offering the Rezzil VR (Virtual Reality) Training and Cognitive Development Tools, please visit Rezzil.com for more information.

