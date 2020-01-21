Rezzil Is Excited To Announce Its Partnership With Soccer Specialty Chain Soccer Post - The Largest Group of Retail Soccer Stores In The USA

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezzil, developers of the cutting-edge "Rezzil System", has added a new paradigm to the way resilient elite players of the future are developed. It is a significant step towards getting this amazing technology, used by many professional teams for player development, talent identification and match analysis, into the grassroots system.

Soccer Post, the largest chain of soccer specialty stores in the US, is spearheading this grassroots movement with Rezzil. Currently in six retail stores, the Rezzil virtual reality (VR) training system will be installed in 20 locations across the country this year, providing convenient access to training for local players of all ages.

Blake Sonnek-Schmelz, President of Soccer Post, explained "Soccer Post works with the best youth clubs in the country and VR training will help their players continue to develop and grow." Christian Barsanti, Operations Manager for Rezzil in the US, added, "partnering with Soccer Post is a great opportunity to expand our footprint and bring this product to youth development in the United States."

Rezzil is powered by Mi Hiepa, the leaders in VR Training and Cognitive Development Tools, and uses a series of compact, measurable drills that track important mental characteristics. Players interact with a virtual ball using natural football movement patterns. At the end of each session Rezzil outputs a single, easy to understand score metric for comparison and development plan creation. It is the most advanced program of its kind available on the planet, used across the world in nine countries at every level of the game – from academy to European League and World Cup winners.

For complete information, visit: https://rezzil.com/

To book a session at your local Soccer Post, visit: https://rezzil.com/soccerpost/

