RF Elements Welcomes the Use of 6 GHz Band as Unlicensed

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RF elements is a leader in enabling sustainable use of unlicensed spectrum. Its horn antenna technology provides a highly effective solution to problems with interference widely experienced by Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs). American WISPs heavily rely on the unlicensed spectra to provide internet connectivity to American consumers in rural and underserved communities.

On April 23 2020, FCC unleashed 1200 MHz of spectrum between 5.9725 and 7.125 GHz, for unlicensed use. "New rules adopted by FCC open U-NII-5 and U-NII-7 bands for outdoor use as Standard-Power Access Point and Client Devices. Opening 850MHz for unlicensed outdoor use is a remarkable move that is highly welcome by RF elements. The wireless industry sorely needed the additional spectrum to address the growing demand for internet connectivity. We are committed to provide the industry leading antennas in the newly opened U-NII-5 and U-NII-7 bands. Our goal is to prevent the industry from falling into the same severe problems with noise it experienced with 5 GHz band. Our technology is perfectly geared towards this goal and the tens of thousands of well performing installations in the 5 GHz band across the US and the rest of the world prove this." said Juraj Taptic, CEO of RF elements.

"Our Symmetrical Horn antennas already work in the U-NII-5 band up to 6.425 GHz. The set of seven antennas with different beam widths for sector coverage and UltraHorn for point to point or narrow sector coverage are the epitome of sustainable growth of unlicensed networks. The additional spectrum will considerably broaden the options WISPs have for providing the US citizens with high-speed internet access. RF elements will further support this effort by developing more products aligned with effective and sustainable use of the newly assigned spectrum." added Tasos Alexiou, a product evangelist with RF elements.

RF elements provides technology for fast, sustainable wireless. RF elements proprietary technology allows sustainable use of Spectrum, a limited resource that plays a key role for general access to broadband internet. RF elements is headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia with local market support in the U.S., Ireland and South Africa. For more information please visit www.rfelements.com.

