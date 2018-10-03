R.F. MacDonald Co. Opens a New Branch Office in Sacramento, California

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- R.F. MacDonald Co., a leading provider of boiler and pump equipment and service for commercial and industrial solutions, today announced that the company has recently established a new office in Sacramento to support a growing base of clients in the area. The company has recently completed major projects for a number of local businesses, including HP Hood, LLC, Sacramento Valley Walnut Growers, LLC, and California State University, Chico.

"We've been doing business in and around Sacramento since the company was founded in 1956," said Andy Wade, R.F. MacDonald's General Manager. "Due to an increased demand for our commercial and industrial boiler and pump equipment and related services, we saw a need to establish an office in the area."

The company will employ a number of service techs, boilermakers and sales personnel in the office, providing quicker response times for its local clientele. Wade also commented that the office will maintain a parts inventory in the facility as well, which "will lead to higher levels of customer satisfaction and improved response times" when emergency pump service or boiler repairs are needed.

Founded in 1956, R.F. MacDonald Co. currently employs over 270 people and is headquartered in Hayward, CA. The company maintains offices for the sale and service of commercial and industrial boilers and pumps throughout California and Nevada, including Los Angeles, Orange County, Las Vegas, Reno, Modesto, Fresno, Sonoma/Napa, San Diego, Bakersfield, Sacramento and the Bay Area.

About R.F. MacDonald Co.

R.F. MacDonald Co. was founded in 1956 and has nearly 300 employees throughout California and Nevada. Each department is dedicated to the sales and service of boilers and pumps for commercial and industrial applications. The company also employs experienced engineers to assist contractors, engineers and customers in equipment selection, installation planning, layout permitting and project supervision. For more information on RF MacDonald, please call our Sacramento office at 916-696-6758, visit us at www.rfmacdonald.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

