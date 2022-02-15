RF Monitor Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 663 Mn by 2030, TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting the demand from a number of end-use industries including telecommunications, transportation, manufacturing, and security & surveillance, the RF monitor market is estimated to clock a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030, find analysts at TMR.

Manufacturers of RF monitors are consistently engaged in R&D to develop improved products to measure exposure to electromagnetic radiation that is related to safety of personnel in various work environments. The launch of personal RF monitor from FieldSense in September 2020 in response to increase in demand for affordable and robust products for tower climbers is an example. The product was particularly developed for the safety of tower technicians of mobile carriers in South Africa that provides data logging, voice notes, and fall detection alarm.

Radio frequency safety concerns of tower personnel in the media & broadcasting and telecommunications sectors stoke substantial demand for RF monitors. Radio and television towers, microwave antennas, portable radio systems, broadcasting towers, and cellular towers radiate harmful RF radiation, which fuels the demand for RF monitors.

Get a PDF Brochure for More Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59253

RF Monitor Market – Key Findings of Report

Characteristics of EME Guard XS RF monitors to caution workers near antennas account for their growing popularity. This compels manufacturers to develop devices that provide instant audio and visual alarms for safety of personnel working in risky equipment installation and maintenance conditions.

Initiatives of manufacturers to develop products with added safety features are creating new frontiers in the RF monitor market. RF monitors with LED lights that indicate exposure to electromagnetic field beyond safety limit are a breakthrough in the RF monitor market.

Innovations for personal RF safety monitors that are suitable for occupational users as well as general people are marketed that can raise alert to prevent exposure to hazardous level of electromagnetic radiation. Custom RF safety monitors for occupational users in aerospace transportation and media & entertainment are created in various formats such as wearable devices, and serve as wearable alarms to raise safety alerts.

Savvy companies in the RF monitor market need to adhere to personal RF safety monitor standards that are in place, which helps to boost their credibility. Rolling out services for the rent or purchase of personal RF monitors is playing a role to boost the credibility of companies in the RF monitor market.

The mobile application segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the establishment of new mobile towers for 5G infrastructure with adequate adoption of safety instruments during such projects.

Request a report sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59253

RF Monitor Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for RF monitors from a wide range of industries such as aerospace, energy & utility, telecommunication, and media & entertainment for safety of personnel drives the RF monitor market. Telecommunications is emerging as a key end-use segment for applications in mobile telephone systems, radio broadcasting, and other communication systems that emit high radiation.

Need to monitor high emission radiation from electronic surveillance and radio frequency identification surveillance equipment commonly installed in public places fuels adoption

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on RF Monitor Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=59253

RF Monitor Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the RF monitor market are;

FieldSense

Narda Safety Test Solutions

CRFS Limited

Digital Global Systems

GME Supply

Microwave Vision Group

Wavecontrol

LBA Group Inc.

LS Telecom AG

Make an Inquiry before buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=59253

The RF monitor market is segmented as follows;

RF Monitor Market, by Type

· Area Safety Monitors

· Personal Monitors

RF Monitor Market, by Application

Mobile Communication

TV Broadcasting

Security & Surveillance

Transmission and Distribution Lines

Others (R&D Labs, Construction Sites, Electro medicine, etc.)

RF Monitor Market, by End-use Industry

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Utility

Media & Entertainment

Others (Railway, Manufacturing, etc.)

RF Monitor Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

Browse Latest Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Research Reports by TMR:

RF Plasma Generator Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rf-plasma-generator-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rf-plasma-generator-market.html Power GaN Devices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gan-power-devices-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gan-power-devices-market.html Structured Cabling Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/structured-cabling-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact:

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/rf-monitor-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research