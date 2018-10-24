RFID in Global Manufacturing 4.0 Market, Forecast to 2025

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Smart Manufacturing Will Drive RFID Implementation



This study analyzes the total global RFID market in manufacturing.Greater demands for visibility and control over businesses are driving RFID deployments across industries globally.



The market is at a growing stage and growth will be seen in the automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, electronics and electrical equipment, metals and machinery, chemical, rubber, plastic and polymer, wood, paper, and pulp, textile and apparel, and other (medical devices, measuring instruments, leather, tobacco, furniture, glass and concrete products, and fashion accessories) vertical markets. The United States and Europe will be the leading contributors to market growth and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Moderate-to-high growth opportunities exist for passive RFID and active RFID system and solution providers. The total market revenue in 2017 was $811.5 million and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2017 and 2025. This study focuses on the trends, challenges, and factors driving market growth. Also included are products revenue and units forecast, country-wise breakdown of each region, and a competitive analysis. A list of key market participants, along with their respective market shares, has been included. The leading global RFID participants are also at the top in the regional levels. They dominate the market and have the most influence on market performance, technology innovation, and pricing and product features. This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.



Research Scope

The key product segments covered in the study include tags, readers, and software and services.The study provides revenue breakdown by vertical markets, which include automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, electronics and electrical equipment, metals and machinery, chemical, rubber, plastic and polymer, wood, paper, and pulp, textile and apparel, and other (medical devices, measuring instruments, leather, tobacco, furniture, glass and concrete products, and fashion accessories).



The study also discusses various macroeconomic factors and trends in the 5 regions—North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.



The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will impact the RFID market growth, growth of the blockchain technology and how it will impact RFID and manufacturing market, and how a solution combining both RFID and blockchain can benefit businesses.



Key Issues Covered

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the key technologies that will grow at a fast rate?

Which are the applications that offer high growth opportunities?

Which are the vertical markets that have high demands and will offer high growth opportunities?

What are the emerging market and technology trends?

Are the vendors in the space ready to go alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?



