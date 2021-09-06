RFID Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.74% | Exclusive Pandemic Focused Report by SpendEdge

www.spendedge.com/report/immigration-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats for RFID Market?

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

Who are the top players in the market?

Impinj Inc., HID Global Corp., GAO RFID Inc., and Identiv Inc., are some of the major market participants.

What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Fixed pricing model, and volume-based models are some of the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.

What will be incremental spend in RFID?

The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 5.89 Billion, during 2021-2025.

What is the expected price change in RFID procurement?

During the forecast period, the price for RFID procurement will increase by 3%-5%.

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessments – Purchase Now!

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Communication Software - Forecast and Analysis: The communication software will grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2025 . This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers.

See Detailed Trends and Insights about this Market



The communication software will grow at a . This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers. Security Software Sourcing and Procurement Report: Security Software Procurement prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

Download Detailed Report on the Effect of COVID-19 on This Market



Security Software Procurement prices will and suppliers will have a moderate in this market. Big Data Analytics - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their big data analytics requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

For More Insights Request for a Free Sample Now!.

Key Insights Provided in the RFID Research Report:

What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?

Is my RFID TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

Is my RFID TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge

Related Links

https://www.spendedge.com

