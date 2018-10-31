RFID: Technologies, Applications and North American Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report addresses the need for an objective, quantitative analysis covering emerging RFID technologies in the context of the North American RFID market.The report provides a snapshot of the North American RFID market and the share of principal applications and end-use industries that constitute it.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05604033



It also provides an overview of RFID technologies (tags, printers/encoders and software).For this report, the North American RFID market is segmented by application into identification/security, e-payments, material handling/logistics, asset tracking, military applications and other applications.



The report also reviews the North American RFID market for key end-use industries such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail/personal services, government/military and consumers.



Report Includes:

- An overview of North American RFID technology market

- Comparison of the characteristics of RFID and bar-code technologies

- Description of RFID technologies such as tags, printers/encoders and software

- Evaluation of application of RFID technologies in identification/security, e-payments, material handling/logistics, asset tracking and military

- Detailed profile of major companies of the industry, including Alien Technology LLC, Biomark Inc., CenTraK RTLS (Awarepoint Corp.), Datalogic SpA., Honeywell Scanning & Mobility, I.D. Systems and Zebra Technologies Corp.



Summary

RFID is one of the emerging and continuously growing technologies used for security applications, specifically for safety tracking of devices, products and components in the retail, transportation, agriculture and medical industries, as well as many others.The largest user of RFID technologies is the transportation/logistics industry, where these identification systems are deployed in supply chains to help track shipments from the production floor to final destinations.



In the healthcare industry, RFID growth is driven by applications that involve patient health monitoring, diagnostics, patient identification and scheduling of medication, among others. Identification/security and e-payments applications are expected to account for the highest market share because governments in the North American region are regulating the use of RFID technology in these application sectors, and this trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.



The mature markets such as U.S. and Canada in the North American are the early adopters of RFID technology in retail and logistics industry. Moreover, U.S. is the most dominating market in the region and is expected to boost the RFID technology implementation owing to the increased use of IoT, NFC and connected ecosystems in the country during the forecast period.



In addition, various prominent players operate in this region such as Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Allflex USA Inc., Applied Wireless Identifications Group Inc. (AWID), Ascendent ID, Avante International Technology Inc., Biomark Inc., CenTraK RTLS (Awarepoint Corp.), Datalogic SpA., Datamars Inc., Globeranger Corp. (a Fujitsu company), Honeywell Scanning & Mobility, I.D. Systems, IER Inc., Information Mediary Corp., Active Networks (IPICO), NXP Semiconductors, PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corp., Texas Instruments, SensorMatic (TYCO), Zebra Technologies Corp., among others.



The North American market for RFID technologies was $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to reachnearly $REDACTED billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period. The U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the North American region, followed by Canada. Mexico is expected togrow at a steady growth rate, with a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05604033



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

