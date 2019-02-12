RFPIO to Provide Enterprise-Wide Response Management Solution to Express Scripts

Express Scripts relies on the RFP response process to drive efficiency, with more than 100 active RFPs in play at any given time. The company must also coordinate input from more than 500 individual contributors. Express Scripts sought a comprehensive RFP response management solution that could handle the scale involved and integrate with other enterprise applications.

After a thorough evaluation process, Express Scripts selected RFPIO's cloud-based RFP response management platform as its enterprise-wide RFP response solution. Among the key factors in the decision were RFPIO's strong collaboration support, modern user interface and the platform's overall speed and responsiveness. Also playing an important role in the selection was RFPIO's head start compared to competitors in making the move to embrace artificial intelligence (AI), which Express Scripts believes will significantly boost productivity over time.

"A key priority for Express Scripts is to modernize the technologies and software we depend on for smooth and efficient operations to deliver more value to the patients and clients we serve," said Michael Kast, senior director, Enterprise Value Office, Express Scripts. "In our evaluation of RFP response software, RFPIO's platform's use of novel technology was a differentiator. Their capabilities provide us with more depth and a better user experience as a result."

The evaluation team was also impressed with how RFPIO's software aligned with the needs of the team responding to RFPs. By promoting greater efficiency and actionable insights, RFPIO's software helps to simplify the RFP process for the Express Scripts team.

Express Scripts expects to go live with the RFPIO platform in Q1 2019.

"This win at Express Scripts demonstrates that we're on the right track as a company in terms of our commitment to advanced technology, usability and responsive customer support," said Ganesh Shankar, co-founder and chief executive officer of RFPIO. "We look forward to a long relationship with Express Scripts and are committed to keeping our platform at the forefront of the response management segment. We also see an expanded role for our platform within companies like Express Scripts around assembling content for general pre-sales responses not tied to formal RFPs as well as for more proactive sales proposals."

