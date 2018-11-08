rfxcel A Leader in Track and Trace Technology Moves to Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) announced today that rfxcel, the most tenured provider of track and trace solutions in the market today is relocating its corporate headquarters to Reno, Nevada. The new office is expected to open its doors this December 2018. The office will serve as rfxcel's main headquarters as well as its research and development and back-office operations center. The company plans to hire up to 200 employees over the next several years.

rfxcel's sophisticated track and trace technology optimizes supply chain operations with Serialization Software, Regulatory Compliance Management, Supply Chain Visibility Software, and Internet of Things (IoT) Environmental Monitoring. Their software also enables products and goods manufactured domestically and abroad to reach consumers without the threat of contamination, adulteration, or diversion. Additionally, rfxcel's products help companies comply with regulations like the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), which regulates the conditions in which foods are grown, harvested, and processed; and the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Act, which requires total end-to-end supply chain visibility into the prescription medications sold in the U.S.

"We recently reached a major milestone celebrating rfxcel's 15-year anniversary. We intend to be in business for many years to come. That is why we chose Reno. Reno is one of the fastest growing hubs for technology in the country and is conducive to company growth. We will hire in many areas including software engineering, technical support, professional services, sales and marketing, accounting, human resources, training and development, and legal. We are also exploring opportunities with several government agencies and intend to base our future government contract management staff in our Reno facility," said Glenn Abood, rfxcel CEO and Co-Founder.

rfxcel's growing platform of solutions and services will provide Reno residents jobs supporting a U.S. based international company that has continued to grow year over year since its founding 15 years ago. rfxcel will leverage Nevada's growing technology resource pool, which is experiencing the 2nd highest growth rate in the country.

"The Reno City Council and I would like to extend a Biggest Little City welcome to Mr. Abood and the truly talented and innovative team at rfxcel," Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said. "Companies like rfxcel are creating the future right here in Reno. This is another win for our entire region as we continue to transform into a progressive and vibrant technology hub."

"We are excited that rfxcel has selected Reno for their new operations and corporate headquarters adding to the continued emergence of tech companies in our region," said Mike Kazmierski, President & CEO of EDAWN. "The company's reputation as one of the world's leaders in 'track and trace' technology is also proof that well-established companies like rfxcel continue to embrace the opportunities found in Nevada to help them grow their business."

Ken Stark of Stark and Associates Commercial Real Estate assisted rfxcel in their relocation to Reno.

About rfxcel:

rfxcel is the most tenured track and trace provider in the market today. rfxcel provides leading-edge solutions to help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements, protect their products, and brand reputations. For the last 15 years, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors throughout industry have trusted rfxcel to provide more than just compliance solutions; they rely on rfxcel's platform for greater supply chain visibility and value. rfxcel is headquartered in the U.S. with offices in the EU, Latin America, India, Russia, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. rfxcel's integrated track and trace software suite delivers better business outcomes and lowers supply chain costs.

About EDAWN:

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada is a private/ public partnership established in 1983 committed to adding quality jobs to the region by recruiting new companies, supporting the success of existing companies, and assisting newly forming companies, to diversify the economy and have a positive impact on the quality of life in Greater Reno-Sparks.

