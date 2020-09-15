RG/2 Claims Administration LLC: Martin 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid Products Class Action Settlement

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Burgess, et al. v. Martin Operating Partnership, LP,

Case Number 19CA-CC00084

Cass County Circuit Court

State of Missouri

READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS ARE AFFECTED WHETHER YOU ACT OR DO NOT ACT.

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit that alleges the following "303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid Products"—Martin 303 Tractor Hydraulic & Transmission Fluid and Orscheln Premium 303 Tractor Hydraulic & Transmission Fluid—did not meet the equipment manufacturer specifications stated on the label. The Defendant denies it did anything wrong and states further that the labels were truthful and adequate. The Court has not decided who is right. Instead, the parties agreed to a proposed settlement to avoid the expense and risks of continuing the lawsuit.

You are a Settlement Class Member if you have purchased, not for resale, one of the following products sold in Missouri during the stated Class Period:

Product Size Start Class Period End Class Period Martin 303 5 gal. April 5, 2014 Present Orscheln 303 5 gal. May 23, 2013 September 2, 2014

The settlement establishes a $450,000.00 "Class Settlement Fund" that will be paid to Settlement Class Members as: (1) cash awards of an estimated return of 25% of the purchase price paid for the 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid Products and (2) reimbursement for the costs of any repairs, parts, and specific equipment damage that a Settlement Class Member claims resulted from, in whole or in part, the use of the 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid Products during the Class Period. You may need to submit a Claim Form to receive your award, which can be obtained at www.martin303settlement.com or by calling 866-742-4955. The deadline to submit a Claim Form is February 8, 2021. Class Counsel will seek an incentive payment of $5,000.00 for each of the Class Representatives. Class Counsel will ask that the Court award up to $150,000.00 in attorneys' fees and expenses. These amounts will not be paid from the Class Settlement Fund.

If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself from it by February 8, 2021. If you do not exclude yourself, you will not be able to sue Defendant or any Released Party or Retailer for any claim relating to the lawsuit. If you remain a Settlement Class Member, you may object to the settlement by February 8, 2021. The Court will hold a hearing on March 23, 2021 to consider whether to approve the Settlement and a request for attorneys' fees and expenses. This date may be moved, canceled, or otherwise modified; see www.martin303settlement.com for more information. This notice only summarizes the proposed settlement. For additional information, including the precise terms and conditions of the Settlement, please see www.martin303settlement.com or call 866-742-4955.

If you have questions or would like assistance in completing a Claim Form, contact Class Counsel at 816-595-7723 or at [email protected]

A State Court authorized this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

