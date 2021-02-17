R/GA Releases Global Research About the Power of Brand Relationship Design

60% of customers question repeat purchases. Tweet this

Based on a survey of nearly 16,000 respondents across six categories and nine markets, the report introduces a key customer objective: their "Next Best Self." This means a customer is closer to their goals and living a happier life because of a brand's support. Yet it's what's largely missing from today's modern brand relationships.

The R/GA report reveals how this is hurting customer retention potential. Some other key findings include:

Buyer's remorse is rampant. Globally, 60% of customers are unsure if they would make the same purchase decision if given the opportunity to do it again. They're not committed, in part, because brands aren't committed to them.

Globally, 60% of customers are unsure if they would make the same purchase decision if given the opportunity to do it again. They're not committed, in part, because brands aren't committed to them. Seamless is the absolute baseline. 75% of customers don't just enjoy, but expect, a seamless experience across all devices and channels . Brands must surpass these expectations to not only win over, but win back , lasting customers.

75% of customers don't just enjoy, but expect, a seamless experience across all devices and channels Brands must surpass these expectations to not only win over, but win , lasting customers. Personalization is(n't) creepy. 87% of those surveyed are looking for some degree of recommendation or curation from the brands they're buying into. Customers want their unique needs and goals to be seen—and supported—in a way that works for them.

Like never before, there's new expectations and dynamics required for customers to stay bought into services. Customers are human. They crave connection, community, and empathy—including from the brands they frequent.

Based on these global insights, R/GA realized that brands looking to retain customers must look to build relationships with their customers. It's the only way to succeed long-term. The report presents six actionable strategies brands can immediately leverage to design enduring, two-way value relationships with each and every customer. To discover how to get started, download the report here .

R/GA has teamed up with Contagious Magazine for a series of live events, including a global discussion on Thursday, February 18 at 2pm EST. Regional conversations will follow throughout the year, and will include:

Feb. 18 , 2pm EDT - R/GA Live US event

, - March 4 , 9am EDT - R/GA Live UK event

, - March 9 - APAC Most Contagious

- APAC Most Contagious Dec 8 - UK Most Contagious

Methodology:

Our proprietary global research procedure:

From June 14 to September 27, 2020, R/GA surveyed nearly 16,000 consumers in the US, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC across 15 service verticals, and honed in on six: e-commerce, personal care and beauty, consumer technology and electronics, credit cards, quick service restaurants, and health and fitness.

We also conducted external interviews with subject matter experts and industry stakeholders.

The goal of this proprietary research was twofold: to understand how brand relationships are evolving across these six product/service verticals—and what it takes to create the most optimal post-purchase customer relationship.

Markets covered: US, UK, Germany, Australia, China, Japan, Singapore, Argentina, and Brazil

About R/GA

R/GA is an atypical innovation company. We help brands and businesses define, connect with and create more human futures. Our work spans innovation consulting, org design, brand design, experience design and marketing communications.

Brand Relationship Design at R/GA helps brands establish and nurture lasting relationships with their customers, creating mutual value at every touch. After unlocking unique customer needs and motivations, our team helps brands design relevant value propositions, communications, and experiences that drive truly enduring, two-way value.

R/GA is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), one of the world's largest advertising and marketing services organizations, and has more than 1600 employees globally, with 16 offices across the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about R/GA, please visit www.rga.com, or follow @rga on Twitter.

SOURCE R/GA