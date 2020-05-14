R/GA Rolls Out Merch Aid in Austin with 6 Initial Collabs

With the desire to showcase Austin's distinctive creative talent, each of the 12 Merch Aid collabs take inspiration from the community and the individuality of each business.

The following merch collaborations will be available for purchase starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14:

Will Bryant + End of An Ear

+ End of An Ear Avery Orendorf + BookPeople

+ BookPeople Courtney Leinfelder + Mother's Cafe

+ Mother's Cafe Laurie Frick + MakeATX

+ MakeATX Steffi Lynn Tsai + Cute Nail Studio

+ Cute Nail Studio Steve Wolf + Bouldin Creek Cafe

"The success of Merch Aid is undeniable and we're looking forward to bringing this excitement and momentum to make an impact in Austin," said R/GA Austin's SVP, Managing Director Candice Hahn. "There is such strong creative talent in Austin. We're launching with a set of artists who represent a range of styles, their common thread is a strong love for the local community. We're so thankful for the donation of their time and thoughtful approach to representing each business in a unique and meaningful way."

"Austin is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and coming together in times of need. Merch Aid rings true to what makes this City special and should directly help small businesses that together make up more than 90% of businesses in Austin," noted Mayor Steve Adler.

"I love the cause and I love the idea of matching artists to small businesses to help each other get through this climate together! It is important we are all in this together and this is an opportunity to create something that can brighten people's day and make a difference," said Illustrator and Designer Steffi Lynn Tsai.

Designer Steve Wolf added, "We're all in this together. Small businesses are the heart of the Austin community and they help stimulate our local economy."

View design assets here and the press kit can be downloaded here .

