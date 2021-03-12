RGF® Environmental Group and Weather Engineers Provide Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) Facilities with Air Treatment Solutions

"RGF is working with building owners across the United States to provide safe environments for employees," said Tony Julian, Vice President of Commercial Products, RGF ® Environmental Group, Inc. "Multi-modal transportation hubs, such as the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center, are critical links to get Americans safety to and from their places of work."

"The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is committed to the safety of our customers and employees during this public health emergency and beyond," said JTA Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. "The installation of RGF's equipment in our indoor spaces is an example of our commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment for everyone to experience."

"Within a service and maintenance contract with JTA, Weather Engineers, Inc. provided engineering and installation services for RGF's air treatment solutions," notes Dan Griffin, president of Weather Engineers, Inc. "The Indoor Air Quality enhancement project includes the new Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center at LaVilla which serves as the JTA's main bus transfer facility, regional mobility hub and the JTA's administrative offices." For the project, the JTA chose RGF's award-winning REME HALO®, Package PHI Units, Mini Split PHI, BLU QR® and PTAC PHI units.

RGF® equipment is installed in every HVAC unit and in every building that JTA occupies. When integrated into HVAC units, the RGF® equipment inactivates SARS-CoV-2 by more than 99.9% as demonstrated in a third-party study.

The independent third-party study focused on the inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 using RGF's proprietary REME HALO® product with PHI-Cell® technology. The study demonstrated efficacy rates greater than 99.9% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, commonly known as the coronavirus 2019 or COVID-19. The testing, performed at the Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, Calif., looked at neutralizing the virus within the occupied space in the air and on surfaces. Results of the study can be viewed here:

DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.

